Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia travels to the Big Easy on Saturday, aiming to sweep the season series and get back in the win column. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the Smoothie King Center, with the inter-conference matchup airing on Gulf Coast Sports and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (30-25) enters having dropped three straight games, most recently falling 117-107 to Atlanta on Thursday. The Sixers hold a solid 15-10 road record but are navigating a rough patch, having lost seven of their last eight when playing without Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey shoulders the offensive load with 28.9 points per game, though he faces heavy defensive pressure with Paul George suspended. Embiid is listed as a game-time decision as he comes back from knee and calf injuries. If the star center remains out, Andre Drummond will man the middle for a defense that surrenders 115.9 points per game.

New Orleans (15-41) starts the second half of the season with a quick turnaround from Friday's matchup against Milwaukee. The Pelicans have shifted to a developmental focus, playing a fast-paced, 3-point heavy style. Trey Murphy III averages 22.1 points but is questionable with a shoulder injury, while rookie Derik Queen (7.2 rebounds) has taken on a larger role for a defense allowing 120.4 points per night.

The Sixers won the first meeting 124-114 on Jan. 31 and can sweep the season series with a victory.

76ers vs Pelicans Betting Trends

The 76ers are 17-8 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Pelicans are 9-39 when playing as the underdogs this season.

The 76ers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five matchups.

The total has gone under in six of the Pelicans' past nine games

The over has hit in six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

The Pelicans have won four of the last five matchups against the 76ers.

76ers vs Pelicans Injury Reports

76ers

Joel Embiid, C — Day to day, knee.

Pelicans

Dejounte Murray, PG — Day to day, Achilles.

Trey Murphy III, SF — Day to day, shoulder.

Yves Missi, C — Day to day, calf.

Micah Peavy, SF — Day to day, toe.

76ers vs Pelicans Predictions and Picks

Availability and defensive discipline remain the focus tonight. The Sixers come to New Orleans in a precarious spot, desperate to halt their three-game slide while navigating Paul George's suspension and Joel Embiid's lingering lower leg issues. Without Embiid, Philadelphia's offense has become predictable, forcing Tyrese Maxey into high-usage situations against collapsing defenses.

That said, New Orleans has lived up to its nickname for opposing offenses, serving as the Big Easy for teams looking to get right. New Orleans allows 120.4 points per game and lacks the interior size to punish the Sixers inside, especially if Andre Drummond can control the glass against rookie center Derik Queen. The Pelicans' strategy relies on high-volume three-point shooting and pace, which could trouble a Philadelphia transition defense that has looked sluggish in recent losses.