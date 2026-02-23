Flyers Trade Deadline Candidates: Bobby Brink

Danny Briere set expectations for the NHL Trade Deadline when he joined 97.5 The Fanatic at the Flyers Charities Carnival.

“It’s probably going to be on the quieter side. We’re not looking to unload unless something too good came to us. We’re not looking at rentals. We’re not ready for that. This is not the time to spend assets to try to just get in, to make a push for the playoffs. It might be a quieter deadline than it’s been the last couple years.” -Danny Briere on 97.5 The Fanatic

After the deadline passes on Friday, March 6 at 3pm, the outlook on the Philadelphia Flyers and their long-term rebuild probably won’t have changed too drastically.

However, Briere and the Flyers will consider subtracting players after slipping out of the playoff race with 12 losses in their final 15 games before the Olympic break.

Bobby Brink

The Flyers officially list Bobby Brink generously at 5-foot-8, 169 pounds. The 24-year-old has responded well to questions about his ability to handle the physical demands of the NHL the past three seasons. He’s developed the ability to position his body in board battles and competently withstand checks from bigger opponents.

Brink scored 11 goals and added 13 assists in 50 games before the Olympic break. The scoring rate lands close to his .47 points per game average in 196 career NHL games in the expected range of a third-line scorer.

While the solid development of a second-round pick is encouraging, is it enough to survive the logjam of wingers coming through the Flyers system during the rebuild?

Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, and Trevor Zegras are prime age NHL players with everyday roster spots. Matvei Michkov and Tyson Foerster are two of the organization's most valuable developing pieces at the NHL level, while Denver Barkey and Nikita Grebenkin have also both shown signs of promise in 2025-26.

Top prospect Porter Martone, along with Alex Bump and Shane Vansaghi, will compete for NHL roster spots either late this season or in 2026-27.

Brink will reach restricted free agency after the season ends. Will the Flyers award a pay raise to a player with a solid but limited offensive ceiling, waive their priority to add size to the roster, and commit to an undersized player at the only position in their system with depth?

Briere will explore trade deadline options for Bobby Brink, who skates with good vision with the puck on the stick and brings power-play experience. While most deadline sellers look to stockpile draft picks, the Flyers might instead ask for prospect defensemen, centers, or goaltenders to reshuffle their logjam of wingers.

“Ideally, if we do make some (trade deadline) moves, it would be more for players that can help, maybe not quite right now, but not a draft pick. Hopefully it's a prospect that's almost ready to help us. I think we're shifting away hopefully from only draft picks and looking a little bit more at prospects.” -Danny Briere (September 16)

The Flyers will dangle the former NCAA National Champion to playoff contenders looking for depth scoring. His value on the NHL Trade Deadline market could be appealing to teams who expect a longer-term fit for a cheap, third-line scoring option who might also sign an affordable RFA contract after the season.

Verdict: Go