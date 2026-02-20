Team USA: The ‘Little Brothers’ of Olympic Hockey?

It’s what the whole hockey world wanted. Team Canada and Team USA entered the 2026 Winter Olympic Games as the heavy favorites to advance to the gold medal game.

Set your alarm clock, and get ready for the best international hockey experience in 12 years on the final day in Milano Cortina.

The 'Little Brothers' of North American Hockey

"When you put on that jersey, you represent yourself and your teammates, and the name on the front is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back." -Herb Brooks in 'Miracle'

The North American rivalry has dominated international best-on-best hockey for the past 30 years. However, Team Canada hasn’t exactly loosened its grip with three gold medals in five Olympic games with NHL players participating.

The Americans settled for the silver medals in championship matchups against Canada in Salt Lake City in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010.

They gave the Canadians all they could handle in a 1-0 semifinal loss in the 2014 Sochi Games. A long gap between international best-on-best didn’t push them over the hump at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025.

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) spearhead a loaded era of American hockey. The Canadian roster still looks incredibly stacked. However, their stranglehold on NHL talent is the lightest it’s been at any point in hockey history. According to The Athletic, the percentage of American-born NHL players has almost doubled during the salary cap era since 2005.

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) and Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) told you at 4 Nations just how determined Team USA is to shed the silver medal label. America's new Bash Brothers fiercely dropped the gloves against Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), respectively, within seconds of the first matchup against Canada.

2026 Winter Olympics

Team USA cruised through a light schedule in the qualifying round. Canada, incidentally, earned the top seed in the medal round with an undefeated record and a better goal differential as the top tiebreaker.

The Americans drew a tough matchup against Team Sweden – widely considered the number three team in the tournament– in the quarterfinals. They escaped with a 2-1 victory. General manager (and former Team USA star) Bill Guerin breathed a sigh of relief after leaving three of the top four American-born goal scorers this NHL season off the roster for Milan.

Canada needed dramatic comeback winds against Team Czechia and Team Finland in the medal round to maintain the possibility of their given national expectation of a gold medal. Captain Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) also suffered an injury that could keep him out against the Americans, a team he stunned 16 years ago in Vancouver.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Americans have a strong backend and a clear advantage in the crease. Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) has responded to the call from head coach Mike Sullivan (New York Rangers) for a strong performance in five consecutive victories to advance to the gold medal game.

Team Canada’s apparent weakest link is between the pipes. However, Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) proved last February why criticism of the underwhelming talent pool of Canadian goaltenders wasn't going to decide the 4 Nations Face-Off.