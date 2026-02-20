Philadelphia Union vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Major League Soccer's best playoff teams are drawing meek odds to win in the 2026 season's first round, including Inter Miami and New York City FC on dual visits to Los Angeles. But the reigning Supporters Shield champion, Philadelphia Union, is right where you'd expect them to be in the gambling odds. Bookmakers give Philly a substantial edge over host DC United in Saturday's kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia began its 2026 cycle with friendlies before squaring off with the Defense Force of Trinidad and Tobago in a Champions Cup opening tie on Wednesday. The Union claimed a 5-0 lead with a leg to go.

The Eagles and the Union are in store for an interesting matchup. Philly's former striker Tai Baribo has been traded to Saturday's opponents, while DC United's defense may have to track Philly's new threats like Ezekiel Alladoh, who scored seven goals in the Swedish league at 19 years of age last season. Head coach Bradley Carnell could try Alladoh next to Milan Iloski or simply rotate the two footballers up front.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -0.25 (-110)

DC United +0.25 (-110)

Money line

Philadelphia Union +110

DC United +230

Draw +260

Total

Over 2.75 (-105)

Under 2.75 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Union produced an 8-2-7 road record in 2025.

Philadelphia has outscored DC United 13-0 in the last three meetings.

Totals went under in five of the Union's last six games across competitions.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

DC United

None

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Predictions and Picks

DC United waved goodbye to the former Liverpool forward Christian Benteke this offseason without otherwise dismantling its corps of attackers. There is simply a question of how much the Eagles have improved their lineup top-to-bottom, apart from the shiny new object in Baribo. The Israeli striker could not get his national team into the 2026 World Cup despite a noble effort in qualifying. Even if DC's offense awakens, he'll also be helpless to improve a back line that allowed 66 goals last MLS season.

Saturday's odds have as much to do with series trends as the teams' disparity in talent. Philly has been whipping the nation's capital on the soccer pitch to an absurd degree, outscoring DC 13-0 across the last three meetings. In the most-recent encounter last fall, the Union smacked the Eagles 6-0 behind a goal and three assists from Iloski despite the Union performing "with Tai Baribo suspended and Frankie Westfield on international duty," as reported by Anna Grillo at The Philly Soccer Page.