Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview and Predictions

Philadelphia can't have a successful road trip without beating the Minnesota Timberwolves. We'll know if the toughest foe on a three-game swing is too much for the 76ers when the Timberwolves host this Sunday evening's interconference matchup inside Target Center at 7 p.m. EST.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a downturn, regretfully having played out much of the dismal action while entertaining at Wells Fargo Center. Philly responded well to two straight blowout losses by playing a better game in last Thursday's 117-107 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. But the 76ers still resembled a slumping squad that can't get out of its own way, bricking inside looks and letting in 22 points off turnovers.

Minnesota is more of a desperate team than its fine record at home may indicate. The Timberwolves can't seem to jump safely clear of the NBA Play-In Tournament seeding line in the Western Conference, even as Anthony Edwards' scoring average reigns higher than that of the 76ers' superstar Tyrese Maxey. It is a challenge for Minnesota to play the Eastern Conference, having gone 3-3 on the last six occasions.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Trends

Home teams have covered the spread in four straight meetings.

Totals have gone over in five of the last six encounters.

Minnesota is 3-3 in its last six against the East.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia's inside game should improve with time and patience. Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire was forced to frown on center Jabari Walker's performance in his return from missing a handful of games, but gives Walker's upside a nod also: “He gave Philadelphia a spark … (foul trouble was) the overall issue.”

The 76ers could prove an attractive betting pick due to the Timberwolves' lack of preparation. Minnesota's schedule has grown so easy over the winter that Edwards' club may not remember what it's like to play elite NBA squads. The Timberwolves have played merely one winning team (Toronto) this February. Philadelphia has a better road record than a home record in 2025-26. Philly has also performed impressively against the Western Conference in a series of recent cross-country matchups.