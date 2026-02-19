Rob Thomson: Phillies Manager & ‘Therapist?’

Nick Castellanos began his tenure with the San Diego Padres by promptly complimenting manager Craig Stammen for his qualifications as a former major leaguer.

Was the praise a calculated reinforcement of the embattled outfielder’s problems with Rob Thomson for his lack of big league playing experience?

Drama surrounding Castellanos has rejuvenated some of the same criticism that's persisted throughout Thomson's four seasons as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. Heavy scrutiny comes with the territory in a major MLB market with World Series expectations. However, Thomson also regularly faces vehement criticism that has crossed into unprofessional territory for his light, yet confident demeanor.

Another former major leaguer, conversely, joined 97.5 The Fanatic to back Thomson about as strongly as anyone you’ll hear.

Whit Merrifield Praises 'Therapist' Rob Thomson

While onlookers will frequently question Thomson's in-game decisions (especially after they don’t work), Whit Merrifield described the role of a major league manager differently as a guest on Middays with Marks.

“A baseball manager, you are a therapist. The majority of your job is being a therapist and being the spearhead. You set the mood of the team.” -Whit Merrifield on 97.5 The Fanatic

The nine-year major leaguer played under his fair share of skippers. He reinforced the strengths that players, coaches, and on-site media have associated with Thomson throughout his experience as a baseball lifer.

MLB managers encounter the egos of professional ballplayers on a daily basis. Thomson faces the passion of a market constantly dialing 610-632-0975 to criticize his moves on the sports radio airwaves. The "therapist" mentality characterizes a leadership style that's defined his tenure with the Phillies.

“Topper does such a good job of being even keel, keeping guys’ confidence high… You’ve got to have through the course of 162, and Topper’s the best I’ve ever played for at doing that.” -Whit Merrifield on 97.5 The Fanatic

Thomson's poised attitude in the face of adversity helped temper the mood in 2025. The Phillies didn't panic when Jose Alvarado received an 80-game suspension or when Zack Wheeler stunningly hit the shelf or at any time Castellanos created potential distractions. The former New York Yankees staffer emulates the approach of his mentor Joe Torre to lighten the intensity and handle situations with poise and balance.

Who Cares What Whit Merrifield Thinks?

Who cares what Whit Merrifield thinks about Rob Thomson?

It's not the craziest question for a reader to ask. Merrifield signed with the Phillies for $8 million just to hit .199 in 53 games in 2024.

Philadelphia fans certainly will never praise him as a franchise legend, but consider his larger reputation before discounting his point of view. When the three-time American League All-Star retired last season, core members of the 2024 Phillies with glowing clubhouse reputations immediately rushed to share stories about golfing with Merrifield or inside jokes from half of a season playing with him.

“It was the best clubhouse (the Phillies' clubhouse) that I’ve ever been in as far as talent wise, superstars, comradery, and just the way the clubhouse ran. The professionalism, mixed with keeping it light, mixed with having fun, I can’t say enough good things about all the guys in that clubhouse.” -Whit Merrifield on 97.5 The Fanatic

Merrifield’s strong defense of Rob Thomson echoes the words of Bryce Harper and Trea Turner after Philadelphia’s heartbreaking playoff exit at Dodger Stadium last October. It reinforces the high praise Thomson has received from other 97.5 The Fanatic guests like former Phillies and Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur.

Castellanos’ most public disruptions with the Phillies involved questioning Thomson, which naturally intensified scrutiny of the manager. However, don’t make the mistake of thinking the criticism is widespread among current or former MLB players.