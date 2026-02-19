Flyers Trade Deadline Candidates: Noah Juulsen

Danny Briere set expectations for the NHL Trade Deadline when he joined 97.5 The Fanatic at the Flyers Charities Carnival. Will the struggling Philadelphia Flyers sell for the sixth straight deadline after losing 12 of 15 games before the Olympic break?

“It’s probably going to be on the quieter side. We’re not looking to unload unless something too good came to us. We’re not looking at rentals. We’re not ready for that. This is not the time to spend assets to try to just get in, to make a push for the playoffs. It might be a quieter deadline than it’s been the last couple years.” -Danny Briere on 97.5 The Fanatic

After the deadline passes on Friday, March 6 at 3pm, the outlook on the Flyers and their long-term rebuild probably won’t have changed too drastically. However, Briere has sensible moves staring him in the face.

Noah Juulsen

Noah Juulsen signed with the Flyers on a one-year contract worth $900,000 entering 2025-26. His experience with the Vancouver Canucks in three seasons under Rick Tocchet made him a sensible fit as a veteran depth defenseman.

Juulsen performed serviceably early in the season while the Flyers battled injuries on the blue line with Cam York and Rasmus Ristolainen out of the lineup. He ultimately played 42 of Philadelphia’s 56 games before the Olympic break, but some of his deficiencies caught up to him as the Flyers limped through a tough losing skid in January.

A team buried in the Eastern Conference playoff race will instead consider young defensemen like Emil Andrae, Oliver Bonk, or Hunter McDonald for late-season NHL minutes.

The Flyers have shipped out depth veterans in similar situations as annual sellers since 2021. They’ve dealt Justin Braun in 2022 for a third-round pick, Derick Brassard in 2022 for a fourth-rounder, Zack MacEwen in 2023 for a fifth-rounder, and Patrick Brown in 2023 for a sixth-rounder.

However, two more comparable trades suggest they won’t see much of a return package. Chuck Fletcher flipped struggling defenseman Erik Gustafsson at the 2021 deadline for a seventh-round pick looking for any marginal return. The Flyers also retained half Gustafsson’s short-term remaining salary. Briere traded Erik Johnson, as more as a personal favor, to the Colorado Avalanche in 2025 for no draft compensation and only inconsequential journeyman Givani Smith in return.

The Flyers would likely accept any minimal trade return they can salvage for Noah Juulsen. The obvious fit is a contending team looking for a seventh defenseman who’s comfortable sitting as a healthy scratch ready for very minimal depth ice time during a long playoff run.

Verdict: Go