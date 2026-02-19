Lane Johnson Will Return In 2026 For 14th Season

The status of Lane Johnson was a giant question mark hanging over the Eagles' heads this offseason. The All-Pro RT missed the last 8 games last season, including a playoff loss to the Niners.

The season-ending Lisfranc Injury, along with the departure of long-time OL Coach Jeff Stoutland, had many fearing the 35-year old would retire. But per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Johnson will return in 2026 for his 14th season.

The Greatness Of Lane Johnson

The Eagles took Johnson with the 4th overall pick in 2013. Since then, he has been named a 1st Team All-Pro twice, a 2nd Team All-Pro 3 times, won 2 Super Bowls, and has made the Pro Bowl 6 times.

Per PFF, he has allowed just 33 sacks in 13 seasons. But 11 of those came in his rookie season. Since 2019, he has been credited with just 6 sacks. In 2021 and 2022, he allowed 0, and even this past year, he gave up 0 before the season ending injury.

His most notable season came in 2022. Not only did he give up 0 sacks, but he played in the playoffs with an injury that required surgery, and still dominated. He shut down Nick Bosa in the NFC Championship game with a torn abductor.

His impact on the team has been clear. And one can argue he is their MVP. They are 110-57-1 with him playing, and just 18-27 when he is out.

What Is Next?

Losing Lane Johnson would have been a disaster. They have no succession plan behind him. His return buys him time, but the Eagles likely know they need to start thinking about the future at RT.

One can suspect they will take a long, hard look at the OTs in this year's draft. They have spent high picks in the past on O-Linemen, even if they were meant to sit a year. Cam Jurgens rode the bench his first season despite being a 2nd round pick. Landon Dickerson was supposed to sit behind Jason Kelce in his first season before an injury at OG thrust him into action, and he eventually won the LG job outright.

Speaking of Landon Dickerson, his future is still in flux. McLane and Mike Garofolo both reported earlier this off-season that the Eagles' LG could opt for an early retirement.