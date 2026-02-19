Landon Dickerson Intends To Play In 2026

First, Jeff McLane reported some good news that Lane Johnson is returning for the 2026 season. Now, Derrick Gunn has more good Eagles news. He reported that Landon Dickerson will also play in 2026.

Landon Dickerson Injury Issues

Landon Dickerson is only 27, but he reportedly mulled an early retirement after an injury-riddled season in 2025. It started with a meniscus injury in camp. He somehow made it back for the start of the season, but also suffered an ankle injury and a calf injury during the season. He did not miss much time, and still started 15 games, plus the playoff game.

It was clear watching him, though, that something was not right. He did not look like the same dominant player the Eagles saw in 2024. He came into the NFL already sporting a laundry list of injuries, and played in the playoffs in 2024 with a knee injury.

The mounting list of injuries had the star LG considering an early retirement. The departure of longtime Eagles O-Line coach Jeff Stoutland, and Lane Johnson also considering retirement, only threw gasoline on that fire. But now it seems both Johnson and Dickerson will return for at least 1 more season.

Dickerson, despite the injuries, has been a star for the Eagles. He struggled in 2025, but in 2024, you could make the case he deserved an All-Pro Nod. Saquon Barkley averaged over 7 yards per carry when running behind him.

The Eagles made him the highest-paid guard before the 2024 season with a 4-year $84 million contract. He still has 3 years left on that deal, but there is a void after the 2026 season.