Drexel vs Northeastern Odds, Spread, and Total

Drexel heads to Boston on Thursday looking to sweep the season series against Northeastern and get back to .500 on the year. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the Cabot Center, with the Coastal Athletic Association matchup airing on FloSports.

Drexel (13-14, 7-7 CAA) enters having dropped two straight games, including a tough 72-69 decision at Stony Brook on Monday where Erik Pratt drained the go-ahead shot with roughly 30 seconds remaining. The Dragons trailed by just one at the half but couldn't close the gap despite out-rebounding the Seawolves 41-29.

Shane Blakeney powers the Drexel offense, leading the team with 13.7 points per game. Kevon Vanderhorst has provided secondary scoring, shooting 6-of-9 for 14 points on Monday, while Garfield Turner anchors the paint with 5.0 rebounds per game. The Dragons rely on defense to stay in games, allowing just 67.9 points per contest, significantly fewer than the 81.4 points Northeastern surrenders on average.

Northeastern (6-18, 2-11 CAA) returns home trying to halt a seven-game losing streak that has seen them fall to the bottom of the conference standings. The Huskies have struggled defensively, most recently allowing 94 points in a blowout loss to William & Mary. Despite the team's struggles, Xavier Abreu remains a bright spot, coming off a season-high 24 points, while William Kermoury leads the roster with 13.3 points per game.

Drexel took the first meeting of the season 83-78 on Jan. 24 and holds a 46-29 advantage in the all-time series.

Spread

Drexel +1.5 (-138)

Northeastern -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Drexel -113

Northeastern +104

Total

Over 144.5 (-108)

Under 144.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Drexel vs Northeastern Betting Trends

Drexel is 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five road games.

Northeastern is 2-7 against the spread at home this season.

Drexel has lost 13 of its last 17 road matchups.

The total has gone over in 12 of Northeastern's past 15 games.

Drexel has won seven of the last eight matchups with Northeastern.

The under has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams in Boston.

Drexel vs Northeastern Injury Reports

Drexel

None.

Northeastern

None.

Drexel vs Northeastern Predictions and Picks

This matchup presents a clash of defensive efficiency and pace. Drexel's identity is defined by a methodical tempo, ranking 333rd nationally in possessions per game. This slow-down approach supports a stout defense that ranks 85th in points per possession allowed. Conversely, Northeastern has struggled to get stops, ranking 327th in defensive efficiency and surrendering 94 points in their recent loss to William & Mary.

The game may ultimately be decided on the glass. The Dragons should find opportunities for second-chance points, as the Huskies rank 283rd in preventing offensive rebounds. However, Drexel's own offense is often stalled by ball security issues, ranking 306th in turnover rate.