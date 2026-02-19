ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday as the majority of the NBA returns from the All-Star Break. Despite relatively similar expectations coming…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on February 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday as the majority of the NBA returns from the All-Star Break. Despite relatively similar expectations coming into the season, these squads sit in the league equivalent of different tax brackets. Atlanta is only 26-30, a record that has it barely hanging onto the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. For a time, it looked as though Philadelphia would fall enough to join them, but the Sixers have since righted the ship to post a 30-24 mark, good for the sixth seed as they prepare for the last 28 games of the campaign.

While their record is far from good, the Hawks have a roster capable of coasting into the play-in should it reach its potential. Forward Jalen Johnson is one of the biggest breakout stars in the league, averaging 23.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game to lead the team in every category. Guards Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker form one of the strongest defensive backcourts in the East to pair with Johnson, giving the Hawks a puncher's chance in nearly every matchup, including this one, especially when considering Philly's injury report.

Health has always been a major barrier to Philadelphia's success, and that continues to be the case even after a week-long break in play. Star center Joel Embiid, who is quietly in the midst of a resurgent season, has been ruled out for this contest thanks to a right knee injury. That leaves guard Tyrese Maxey, who leads the NBA in minutes per game with 38.3, to once again shoulder the load in a game that could be sneakily difficult without Embiid.

Spread

  • Hawks +1.5 (-104)
  • 76ers -1.5 (-104)

Money line

  • Hawks +108
  • 76ers -113

Totals

  • Over 237.5 (-108)
  • Under 237.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Hawks are 26-30 ATS this year.
  • The Hawks have a winning record ATS as road underdogs, going 11-8.
  • The over is 29-27 in Atlanta's games.
  • The Sixers have been very good ATS, with an overall record of 30-24.
  • The Sixers are 13-16 ATS as the home team.
  • The over is 16-13 in Philadelphia's home games.

Hawks vs 76ers Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

  • Jonathan Kuminga, F - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Joel Embiid, C - Out.

Hawks vs 76ers Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Hawks are still missing Jonathan Kuminga, while the 76ers are keeping an eye on Joel Embiid and Quentin Grimes, who are both listed as day-to-day. These teams have already met twice this season, with the Hawks winning both contests, but the first meeting went to double overtime, while the second meeting was only a three-point victory, so we should be in for another close one here. The Hawks are certainly tempting as the underdogs, but the 76ers have been the team in better form recently, and I think they get some revenge with a narrow win and cover in this spot."

