Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union: CONCACAF Champions Cup Odds, Spread, and Total

International sports make viewers wonder how their pro team would fare against a given national team. Wednesday's first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup opening round, set to kick off in the Port of Spain at 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday, offers the Philadelphia Union something akin to that scenario.

Philadelphia's opponent Defence Force is one of Trinidad and Tobago's semi-professional clubs themed to civic service. Football clubs like Defence Force and Prison Service are exclusive to semipro players in the Caribbean nation, comparable to "Army" and "Navy" being known as American football teams filled with multitasking cadets. Fans may imagine a club from Trinidad and Tobago that doesn't utilize career footballers must be poor. But the national team and Defence Force share a lot of names.

Nine total footballers from the Defence Force roster, including Trinidad and Tobago's captain Kevin Molino, perform with an improving national team that tied both Jamaica and Saudi Arabia 1-1 last year. While the USA's teams like Philadelphia are expected to romp through the Champions Cup more and more often, soccer bookmakers must be careful not to let Wednesday's odds on the Union get out of hand. Not incidentally, Defence Force is a two-time North American champion, winning in 1975 and 1985.

Spread

Defence Force +2 (+105)

Philadelphia Union -2 (-125)

Money line

Defence Force +700

Philadelphia Union -300

Draw +400

Total

Over 3 (+112)

Under 3 (-136)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

Philadelphia went 1-2-1 versus non-MLS opponents in 2025.

Defence Force is on an 11-match winning streak in domestic play.

No one from Defence Force's league has made the final 16 since 2010.

Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

Defence Force

None

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia will be forced into a rotation lineup whether or not manager Bradley Carnell thinks more is needed. The Union must begin their Major League Soccer schedule on the weekend after the first leg, with the international match's second leg timed merely a week out from the first. You would think that youngster Ezekiel Alladoh is likely to man any lone striker role for Philly, not the veteran Milan Iloski.

Then again, Iloski and Alladoh have played side-by-side in Philadelphia's formations this preseason. "Iloski started Tuesday (against CF Montreal) as a striker next to Alladoh. Testing that combination had merit as a stand-alone idea, and the Iloski brace (of two goals scored) was an interesting result," relays Tim Jones on The Philly Soccer Page, adding that "preseason is over" and that it's time for business.