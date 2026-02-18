AJ Brown Might Remain An Eagle After All

Going into the off-season, some considered it a foregone conclusion that the Eagles would move on from star WR AJ Brown. Brown did not hide his dissatisfaction last season, and one report suggested he requested a trade early in the season.

But did the news that there would be a brand new offense installed, along with a few weeks to clear his head, change things? Kincade & Salciunas talked to both Derrick Gunn and Adam Schefter this week, and both made it sound like AJ Brown will be back in an Eagles jersey this year.

AJ Brown Wants To Be An Eagle

On Tuesday, Derrick Gunn joined the show and said that not only do the Eagles want him to be here, but AJ Brown never actually wanted to leave.

"The Eagles want AJ Brown in an Eagles uniform in 2026... I believe he never wanted out of town. He wears his emotions on his sleeves, he was frustrated... But AJ has always wanted to be here."

More Likely To Stay

Adam Schefter joined Kincade & Salciunas the next day and made a similar statement.

"It still could go either way, but I would lean safe rather than out... We always said they are in the business of acquiring elite players, not unloading them... I would be more inclined to say he will stay there. I could come on next week and shift it again. But if we are taking a temperature and 100 degrees says he is traded... This week I would be at 46 degrees that he is traded."

The Eagles would need to take on a significant cap hit to trade him. Jimmy Kempski wrote a fantastic piece on how they could make that work, but it would still be difficult to pull off. Not something they would do unless they need to.

So if as Derrick Gunn reported, they do not want that, and Brown does not want that, it makes sense to assume he will be back.

That could change. We have seen teams put out in reports that they don't want to move a player or fire a coach, only for them to turn around and do that. The Eagles usually keep their true intentions close to the chest.