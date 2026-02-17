Ranking The 4 Best Game 7s In NBA Finals History

The best sports games overflow with drama, and few events are more dramatic than a Game 7 in the playoffs. Especially one with the championship on the line. The NBA has seen many series go the distance throughout its history, and the NBA Finals has offered plenty of memorable Game 7s that stick in the minds of fans. This list will highlight the four best Game 7s of all time.

4. San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat, 2013

The context surrounding this game helps make it one of the greatest in basketball history. The Miami Heat were fresh on the heels of an absurd comeback in Game 6, highlighted by Ray Allen's iconic corner 3-pointer, a shot that gave them the momentum they rode into Game 7. Standing in the way of that momentum was an excellent San Antonio Spurs team featuring Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, and Tony Parker.

The momentum was razor-thin throughout the first three quarters, but a dominant run from LeBron James helped ice it in the final period. James played 45 minutes in the game, including a critical closing stretch that featured six points and a steal in the final minute and change of the game. That helped seal Miami's second straight title and the best season in franchise history.

3. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2010

Game 7 is already a substantial event for NBA fans, but a Game 7 between top historic rivals is as good as it gets. The 2010 matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers fit the bill and became the most recent iteration of the decades-long rivalry at the championship level.

Despite home-court advantage, the Lakers came out sluggishly. All-time legend Kobe Bryant shot poorly from the field to kick off the action, and the rest of the team did not fare much better, scoring only 34 points in the first half. Luckily, the Celtics struggled just as badly, with premier forwards Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett shooting inefficiently from the floor.

The matchup turned into a war of attrition in the second half. Boston head coach Doc Rivers leaned on his starters, with each member of the opening five playing more than 35 minutes, with three playing 45 or more. That still wasn't enough to keep Bryant from willfully leading the Lakers back into the game with a late fourth-quarter run. Forward Metta World Peace hit a game-clinching 3-pointer, and Bryant claimed what would end up being the last of his five NBA titles.

2. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 1970

The Los Angeles Lakers survived the 2010 Game 7, but the 1970 Game 7 was destined to go to the New York Knicks. MVP center Willis Reed, an excellent matchup for Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain, led New York. However, Reed missed Game 6 with a torn muscle in his thigh, putting his status for the biggest game of them all in doubt. Nearly everyone expected him to sit it out, but he hobbled onto the court in pregame warmups, sending a bolt of electricity through his team and the fans that filled the arena.

Reed proceeded to hit several jumpers to open the game, further firing up the Madison Square Garden crowd. He would only manage to play just over one half of the game, but his presence was immensely valuable to a Knicks team in search of a spark. Guard Walt Frazier picked up the slack, scoring 36 points and dishing 19 assists to guide New York to a 113-99 win.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors, 2016

The vast majority of NBA fans would point to this game as not only the best Game 7 ever, but one of the best games of all time. LeBron James led his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to a miraculous comeback from a 3-1 deficit against a Warriors team that had gone 73-9 in the regular season. The stage was set for one last legendary duel between James and what many consider the greatest team of all time.

The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter up a single point behind a substantial game from forward Draymond Green, of all people. The final period turned into a high-wire act, with every single misstep drastically magnified by the exceptionally close margin. With two minutes remaining and the score tied, the Warriors got out on a fast break that seemed sure to end in points. However, forward Andre Iguodala's layup attempt was absolutely erased by James in one of the most iconic blocks of all time.

That block was immediately followed by a step-back 3-pointer from guard Kyrie Irving that helped seal Cleveland's first championship victory. The finishing sequence was one of the best in basketball history, and James winning a title for his hometown team capped off a perfect story.

Legendary Endings to Legendary Duels