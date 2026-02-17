Why Bryce Harper (Not So) Subtly Referenced Aaron Judge

Bryce Harper served up plenty for the Philadelphia media to unpack during his first extended spring training availability.

While the comments from Dave Dombrowski and “elite” performance stole most of the attention, Harper also spoke candidly about the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup complexion.

The Showman shared his feelings on the club's struggles in the cleanup spot last season and its impact on one of the best offenses in the majors. When Bryce Harper spoke about playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, he also subtly (?) chose to praise Aaron Judge.

Phillies Lack Right-Handed Protection

Rob Thomson admitted after the 2025 season that the Phillies lineup leaned a little too heavily on left-handed hitters. The need for a right-handed bat to protect Harper, who hit in the three-hole most of the season, dominated the Monday conversation on Unfiltered.

Who will hit in the cleanup spot? Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, and Adolis Garcia seem like the most logical options.

“I think it’s a huge impact in the four spot. I think anybody – it doesn’t matter if it’s me or Schwarbs (Kyle Schwarber). If Scwarbs is hitting there (third), the same thing’s going to kind of happen– so I think the four spot is a huge impact. I think the numbers in the four spot weren’t very good last year either for our whole team. Whoever (is) in that four spot is going to have a big job to do, depending on who’s hitting three or who’s hitting two.” -Bryce Harper

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The limitations of Bohm, Realmuto, and the now departed Nick Castellanos didn’t threaten opposing pitchers into challenging Harper last season. The two-time MVP saw fewer pitches in the zone for reasons inside and outside his control.

2025 Season Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS+ Home Runs Alec Bohm .287 .331 .409 102 11 J.T. Realmuto .257 .315 .384 91 12 Nick Castellanos .250 .294 .400 88 17 Adolis Garcia

(with Texas Rangers) .227 .271 .394 93 19 MLB Average in Cleanup Spot .250 .321 .432 109* 26 *Estimation separate from ballpark factors

Bryce Harper Conveniently References Aaron Judge

Harper took accountability for his own shortcomings before justifiably pointing to question marks in the lineup. His most curious comment, however, came in an answer about the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

“The feeling of putting USA on your chest and playing for something so much bigger than yourself, representing your whole country going in, there’s nothing greater. Having Aaron Judge hitting behind me is going to be a lot of fun as well... I’m really excited to play with him and play with a lot of guys on there. (Alex) Bregman, Bobby Witt.” -Bryce Harper

Is it a coincidence that Harper offered up the name of the best right-handed hitter in the world?

Bregman and Witt are arguably the second and third best righties on a loaded American roster. The only two other players Harper mentioned by name were pitchers Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal.

Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Harper has never been shy about looking around the majors for moves Dombrowski and the Phillies should explore. His outward suggestions to the front office include pushing to re-sign J.T. Realmuto after the 2020 season and opening the door for Jeff Hoffman in 2023.

Acquiring Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees might be a little lofty. However, it wasn't hard to figure out where Harper's mind had wandered.

Beyond any drama surrounding “wild” comments by Dave Dombrowski or conversation about the lineup in 2026, a fierce competitor with a Hall of Fame track record will continue his own climb to improve.

Harper’s plate approach will require some adjustments. He chased only 24.3% of pitches outside the ABS zone in his MVP season in 2021. It landed him in the 68th percentile of MLB hitters. His 35.6% chase rate last season was conversely in the 11th percentile of MLB hitters.

“I think there’s a lot of things (to improve). Chasing pitches or chasing stuff out of the zone, missing pitches over the plate… I take all those things and obviously try to work on those things and understand what you need to do in the offseason and in spring training.” -Bryce Harper

How will an underwhelming season at the plate in 2025, Dombrowski’s outward questions, and the opportunity at the World Baseball Classic affect Bryce Harper in 2026?