Why Bryce Harper (Not So) Subtly Referenced Aaron Judge
Bryce Harper served up plenty for the Philadelphia media to unpack during his first extended spring training availability.
While the comments from Dave Dombrowski and “elite” performance stole most of the attention, Harper also spoke candidly about the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup complexion.
The Showman shared his feelings on the club's struggles in the cleanup spot last season and its impact on one of the best offenses in the majors. When Bryce Harper spoke about playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, he also subtly (?) chose to praise Aaron Judge.
Phillies Lack Right-Handed Protection
Rob Thomson admitted after the 2025 season that the Phillies lineup leaned a little too heavily on left-handed hitters. The need for a right-handed bat to protect Harper, who hit in the three-hole most of the season, dominated the Monday conversation on Unfiltered.
Who will hit in the cleanup spot? Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, and Adolis Garcia seem like the most logical options.
The limitations of Bohm, Realmuto, and the now departed Nick Castellanos didn’t threaten opposing pitchers into challenging Harper last season. The two-time MVP saw fewer pitches in the zone for reasons inside and outside his control.
|2025 Season
|Batting Average
|On-Base Percentage
|Slugging Percentage
|OPS+
|Home Runs
|Alec Bohm
|.287
|.331
|.409
|102
|11
|J.T. Realmuto
|.257
|.315
|.384
|91
|12
|Nick Castellanos
|.250
|.294
|.400
|88
|17
|Adolis Garcia
(with Texas Rangers)
|.227
|.271
|.394
|93
|19
|MLB Average in Cleanup Spot
|.250
|.321
|.432
|109*
|26
Bryce Harper Conveniently References Aaron Judge
Harper took accountability for his own shortcomings before justifiably pointing to question marks in the lineup. His most curious comment, however, came in an answer about the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Is it a coincidence that Harper offered up the name of the best right-handed hitter in the world?
Bregman and Witt are arguably the second and third best righties on a loaded American roster. The only two other players Harper mentioned by name were pitchers Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal.
Harper has never been shy about looking around the majors for moves Dombrowski and the Phillies should explore. His outward suggestions to the front office include pushing to re-sign J.T. Realmuto after the 2020 season and opening the door for Jeff Hoffman in 2023.
Acquiring Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees might be a little lofty. However, it wasn't hard to figure out where Harper's mind had wandered.
Beyond any drama surrounding “wild” comments by Dave Dombrowski or conversation about the lineup in 2026, a fierce competitor with a Hall of Fame track record will continue his own climb to improve.
Harper’s plate approach will require some adjustments. He chased only 24.3% of pitches outside the ABS zone in his MVP season in 2021. It landed him in the 68th percentile of MLB hitters. His 35.6% chase rate last season was conversely in the 11th percentile of MLB hitters.
How will an underwhelming season at the plate in 2025, Dombrowski’s outward questions, and the opportunity at the World Baseball Classic affect Bryce Harper in 2026?
Stats courtesy of StatCast, Baseball Reference, and FanGraphs.