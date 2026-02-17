2026 NHL Free Agent Class Exposing Hole in Flyers Rebuild

The first rebuild in Philadelphia Flyers history needs a turning point, but when will it come?

A loaded free agent class looming in 2026, added financial flexibility, and the NHL’s suddenly rising salary cap seemed like the perfect storm for a spending spree in the summer 2026.

Dan Hilferty told 97.5 The Fanatic in May 2025 about the organization’s commitment to spending the money necessary to build a Stanley Cup roster.

“We as a franchise are committed to doing what we need to provide the coach and the entire franchise the players and other resources they need to be a perennial contender. That’s the goal.” -Dan Hilferty

2026 NHL Free Agent Class

When will Danny Briere and the Flyers front office address the need for the top-end talent missing on the roster? Additions like Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras have helped the organization take encouraging steps, but the Flyers will need additional firepower to build a Stanley Cup contender.

When Hilferty spoke in the spring 2025, he undoubtedly had his eyes on pending unrestricted free agents Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, Adrian Kempe, and Kyle Connor who could hit the market in 2026.

Keith Jones prioritized fixing a messy salary cap situation when he joined the front office in 2023. The Flyers have finally shed the contracts of Kevin Hayes, Tony DeAngelo, Ryan Ellis, and other dead weight that wouldn't contribute to the rebuild.

“Where we’ve been the past several years, we were cap-strapped. And the NHL with the hard cap (made it difficult). Now, we’re entering a period of time… where we are going to have some cap space and we’re going to spend it wisely.” -Dan Hilferty

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

The Flyers even prioritized making themselves an attractive destination for free agents by scrutinizing the strengths of their franchise history under Ed Snider.

Will the plan materialize? No.

McDavid, Eichel, and the other three respective big-name free agents re-signed with their current NHL teams.

“All the teams are getting the same increase.” -Dan Hilferty

34-year-old Artemi Panarin now headlines an underwhelming free agent class. While Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars is an appealing restricted free agent target, he and Panarin both play the wing. The Flyers will focus their highest-level spending on centers and top-pair defensemen.

Briere will actively scourge the trade market for the top available players. He’ll consider weaponizing the vaunted offer sheet to steal restricted free agents in exchange for draft capital. However, what NHL team wants to trade top-line players to the Flyers? A high-impact move will require some shrewd magic from the young general manager.

When professional sports organizations announce a rebuild, fans often patiently expect future success. However, rebuilds don't always materialize into championship contention.