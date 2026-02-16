This Day in Sports History: February 16
Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR’s Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour…
Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 16 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Feb. 16 included:
- 1900: The Montreal Shamrocks beat the Winnipeg Victorias, 5-4, and win the Stanley Cup challenge series 3-1.
- 1923: Theresa Weld Blanchard won the United States Ladies' Figure Skating championship.
- 1952: The United States goes one and two in the 500 meter speed skating at the Olso Winter Olympics.
- 1963: North Carolina basketball player Billy Cunningham got a record of 27 rebounds in a game vs Clemson.
- 1967: New York Yankees pitcher Red Ruffing got into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1969: Detroit Red Wings' captain Alex Delvecchio became the third player in NHL history to score 1,000 career points.
- 1970: Boxer Joe Frazier got a technical knockout on Jimmy Ellis, in five rounds, and won the undisputed heavyweight boxing title.
- 1972: Basketball player Wilt Chamberlain became the first player in NBA history to reach the career 30,000 point mark.
- 1975: Driver Benny Parsons won the 17th annual Daytona 500.
- 1980: Speed skater Eric Heiden won the 5,000 meter race in an Olympic record time of 7:02.29. It was the second of a record five gold medal sweep of events at Lake Placid.
- 1985: Boxer Livingston Bramble beat Ray Mancini and won the WBA lightweight championship title.
- 1986: Golfer Gary Player won the Senior PGA Championship by two strokes.
- 1991: Figure skater Tonya Harding won the United States Figure Skating championship.
- 1997: Hendrick Motorsports took the first three spots in the Daytona 500 and Jeff Gordon won the race.
- 2001: Hockey player Mathieu Schneider became the first defenseman in history to score a goal against all 30 NHL teams.
- 2004: The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their 12th game in a row at home.
- 2013: Soccer player Lionel Messi scored his 14th straight goal in La Liga and it was his 300th goal for Barcelona.
- 2014: Netherlands swept the medals in the women's 1,500 meter speed skating at the Sochi Winter Olympics.
- 2020: In the NBA All-Star game, team LeBron beat team Giannis, 157-155, and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard won the MVP award for the game.
- 2025: Driver William Byron became the first back-to-back winner in five years at the Daytona 500.
Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 16 were Wilt Chamberlain, Mathieu Schneider, and William Byron.
Chamberlain was known for his incredible strength and stamina. "The Big Dipper" secured 2 NBA titles, 4 MVPs, and holds 72 records, including 23,924 all-time rebounds. Schneider is celebrated for scoring 743 points, winning a World Cup of Hockey in 1996, and his induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Byron has earned multiple wins, Rookie of the Year honors (2018), and consistently competes in the Championship 4, establishing himself as a top-tier driver.