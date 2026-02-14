USA vs Denmark: Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds, Spread, and Total

So far, so good. The U.S. Men's National Hockey Team will try to build on the success of Thursday's 5-1 win over Latvia when Team USA and Denmark take to the Olympic pond at 3:10 p.m. EST on Saturday.

USA head coach Mike Sullivan will be wary of the talented Danes. Denmark shocked Canada 2-1 in the 2025 IIHF Worlds quarterfinals, knocking out an epic opposing lineup that paired Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby of 2026's Canada team. Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers is accompanied by NHLers like Lars Eller in Denmark's top six. Just as importantly, the Danes' overseas pros are skillful.

Germany defeated Denmark 3-1 in Thursday's other Group C preliminary. Canada stunned Czechia of Group A with an easy 5-0 blowout after Canada's next foe, Switzerland, had beaten France 4-0. Team USA weathered two successful goal-challenges from Latvia to claim a similar debut victory. Wednesday's big surprise was Slovakia's 4-1 conquest of Finland, in which Slovakia quieted critics who have been “insane” in trashing the Slovaks' roster selections, according to Nicole Ven Hockey on TikTok. Host Italy provided another treat, taking a 1-0 edge over Sweden before falling 5-2 in a surprisingly contested outcome.

Spread

USA -4.5 (-110)

Denmark +4.5 (-110)

Money line

USA -2200

Denmark +1600

Total

Over 7.5 (-115)

Under 7.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Denmark Betting Trends

Denmark went 3-2 in its first men's Olympic appearance in 2022.

The United States men's national team is 10-2 against Denmark.

Team USA has outscored Denmark 39-8 in IIHF World games.

USA vs Denmark Injury Reports

United States

Defenseman Seth Jones is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is probable with a jaw injury.

Denmark

Winger Jonas Rondbjerg is out with a lower-body injury.

USA vs Denmark Predictions and Picks

Milano-Cortina's last-minute changes show that the idea of best-on-best lineups is a PlayStation fantasy so long as injuries, snubs, and politics play a role in roster-making. Denmark's dilemma is different in the sense that the Danes don't have many injuries or snubs, but a lineup of “best names” who may no longer be the best performers. It goes double on the blue line, where their corps is aging out of the big leagues.

Denmark's 36-year-old defender Oliver Lauridsen, who scored in the prestigious Gegarin Cup playoffs of the 2010s, is reduced to a bit role in Finland's league. Defenseman Jesper Jensen Aabo was Lauridsen's teammate in Helsinki, now toiling in Austria's pro ranks at age 34. It's anyone's guess as to whether such a defense corps can stand up to Team USA's attack for more than a period or two. They certainly had problems with Leon Draisaitl of Germany, who scored just 23 seconds into Denmark's opening loss.