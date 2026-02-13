Columbia Lions vs Penn Quakers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Columbia Lions will face the Penn Quakers at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. Despite what a 14-8 overall record seems to indicate, Columbia has struggled massively in conference play, going only 3-5 against fellow Ivy League teams. Penn has not been much better with a 4-4 mark, but that is good enough to tie them with three other teams for third place. The Lions have a massive opportunity to climb up the standings should they pull off a road win on Friday.

Even with two consecutive defeats and losses in four of their last six, there is reason for optimism for the Lions. Their last win came against Penn in a game in which they never trailed the Quakers, managing to build a 13-point lead at one point in the first half. Columbia shot an excellent 54% from the field and an even more impressive 47% from three-point range. Four players reached double-digit points, led by 16 from forward Blair Thompson. The Lions have struggled on offense all year, but Penn is clearly a good matchup for head coach Kevin Hovde's squad, opening the door for a desperately needed road upset.

After a recent three-game losing streak, the Quakers have managed to rebound strongly for a couple of victories in a row. The offense, led by forward Ethan Roberts, continues to play surprisingly well, largely thanks to both Roberts and a host of good three-point shooters that allow Penn to space the floor and make up ground quickly, as they did in their first matchup against Columbia. The Quakers did just put up one of their best defensive efforts of the season, holding Princeton to 41% shooting from the field and 60 points. A similar performance would almost surely bring home Penn's third win in a row.

Spread

Columbia +3.5 (-122)

Penn -3.5 (+104)

Money line

Columbia +144

Penn -150

Totals

Over 148.5 (-108)

Under 148.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Columbia vs Penn Betting Trends

Columbia is 3-5 ATS against Ivy League opponents.

Columbia is 2-2 ATS in its last four games.

The under has cashed in three of Columbia's last four games.

Penn is 5-3 ATS against Ivy League opponents.

Penn is 1-3 ATS in its last four games.

The under has cashed in six straight Penn games.

Columbia vs Penn Injury Reports

Columbia Lions

No injuries of note.

Penn Quakers

Dylan Williams, G - Questionable.

Columbia vs Penn Prediction and Pick