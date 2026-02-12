Monmouth Hawks vs Drexel Dragons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Monmouth Hawks look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Drexel Dragons in this Colonial Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Hawks are 12-12 overall and sixth in the CAA. They just beat the Stony Brook Seawolves on the road 76-75. Monmouth led by 15 at the half, and the offense cooled off a bit in the second half. The Hawks lost in field goal percentage 43.1%-39.0% and on made 3-pointers 11-8. They won on made free throws 18-14 and did well with steals. The Hawks won this game because of points off turnovers, which were 23-12. Monmouth's largest lead was 17, and they never trailed. Jason Rivera-Torres led the way on offense with 25 points.

The Dragons are 13-12 overall and third in the CAA. They just beat the Elon Phoenix on the road 82-77. Drexel led by eight at the half and kept the same defensive effort going in both halves. The Dragons won in field goal percentage 47.3%-40.7% and on made 3-pointers 11-10. They lost on made free throws 23-17. Rebounds and steals were close. Drexel won in points off turnovers 17-10 and took care of the ball. Their largest lead was 12 and they never trailed. Eli Beard led the way on offense with 16 points.



Spread

Monmouth +1.5 (-104)

Drexel -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Monmouth +127

Drexel -133

Total

OVER 131.5 (+100)

UNDER 131.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Monmouth vs Drexel Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Monmouth's last 12 games.

Monmouth is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Monmouth is 6-12 SU in its last 18 games against Drexel.

Drexel is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Drexel's last nine games.

Drexel is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Monmouth vs Drexel Injury Reports

Monmouth Hawks

None

Drexel Dragons

None

Monmouth vs Drexel Predictions and Picks

Monmouth is currently 328th in points, tied 245th in rebounds per game, tied 246th in assists per game, and 107th in points allowed. Rivera-Torres leads the team in points per game and field goal percentage. The Hawks are 6-5 in conference play and 4-7 on the road. Monmouth relies on a higher volume of three-pointer makes to generate offense. They also have a slight edge on rebounds and steals. The Hawks have won three of their last four games, and the offense put up 80 plus points in a couple of those matchups.



Drexel is currently 390th in points, 251st in rebounds per game, tied 271 in assists per game, and 27th in points allowed. Shane Blakeney leads the team in points per game. The Panthers are 7-5 in conference play and 10-3 at home. The Dragons beat Monmouth this season 73-51. Drexel is the more efficient shooting team, but just barely ahead in field goal percentage. The big advantage is the Dragons ball control and defense efficiency.

Best Bet: Drexel Spread