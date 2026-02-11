ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a premier Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The Knicks are coming off an inexplicable defeat…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 24: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a premier Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The Knicks are coming off an inexplicable defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night and will have to turn around quickly to head to Philadelphia for this contest. The Sixers also lost their last game, a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, but have the advantage of a night's rest as they prepare for one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals.

To make matters even worse, New York had to play into overtime on Tuesday, taking away valuable rest time from a lineup that played huge minutes against Indiana. Guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart each played more than 40 minutes, with forward Mikal Bridges doing the same. They will likely have to do the same on Wednesday in the event that forward OG Anunoby misses his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Center Mitchell Robinson is also questionable with an ankle issue, leaving the Knicks especially thin in a potentially important matchup. 

Despite the difference in the standings between these teams, the Sixers match up quite well with New York. They have split the season series with one game apiece, and both of Philadelphia's stars, guard Tyrese Maxey and center Joel Embiid, have proven themselves to be terrible matchups for a Knicks lineup that specializes in defending forwards. While Embiid is questionable for this game, Maxey is ready to take on his usual workload of 40 minutes, ensuring that he keeps Philadelphia afloat offensively. Playing away from Madison Square Garden is also a huge factor, as the Knicks have been notably worse on the road. 

Spread

  • Knicks -1.5 (+133)
  • 76ers +1.5 (-144)

Money line

  • Knicks +117
  • 76ers -122

Totals

  • Over 222.5 (-104)
  • Under 222.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Knicks are 30-25 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks are 4-5 ATS as road underdogs.
  • The under is 28-27 in New York's games.
  • The Sixers are 30-23 ATS this year.
  • The Sixers are 8-11 ATS as home favorites.
  • The under is 27-26 in Philadelphia's games.

Knicks vs 76ers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • OG Anunoby, F - Questionable.
  • Mitchell Robinson, C - Questionable.

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Dominick Barlow, F - Questionable.
  • Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Knicks vs 76ers Prediction and Pick

Assuming Embiid plays, the Sixers should cover this spread fairly easily. It helps that the center has managed to play through the ankle injury fairly consistently, missing a game every once in a while instead of sitting on the sideline consistently. The Knicks have to be exhausted, mentally and physically, thanks to the loss to Indiana and the other four games they have played in the last week. Philadelphia has played well against New York throughout the season, and now catches the Knicks injured, tired, and away from home. Take the Sixers to win and cover to continue their march to the top of the East.

Ezra BernsteinWriter
