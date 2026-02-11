New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a premier Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The Knicks are coming off an inexplicable defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night and will have to turn around quickly to head to Philadelphia for this contest. The Sixers also lost their last game, a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, but have the advantage of a night's rest as they prepare for one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals.

To make matters even worse, New York had to play into overtime on Tuesday, taking away valuable rest time from a lineup that played huge minutes against Indiana. Guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart each played more than 40 minutes, with forward Mikal Bridges doing the same. They will likely have to do the same on Wednesday in the event that forward OG Anunoby misses his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Center Mitchell Robinson is also questionable with an ankle issue, leaving the Knicks especially thin in a potentially important matchup.

Despite the difference in the standings between these teams, the Sixers match up quite well with New York. They have split the season series with one game apiece, and both of Philadelphia's stars, guard Tyrese Maxey and center Joel Embiid, have proven themselves to be terrible matchups for a Knicks lineup that specializes in defending forwards. While Embiid is questionable for this game, Maxey is ready to take on his usual workload of 40 minutes, ensuring that he keeps Philadelphia afloat offensively. Playing away from Madison Square Garden is also a huge factor, as the Knicks have been notably worse on the road.

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (+133)

76ers +1.5 (-144)

Money line

Knicks +117

76ers -122

Totals

Over 222.5 (-104)

Under 222.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 30-25 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 4-5 ATS as road underdogs.

The under is 28-27 in New York's games.

The Sixers are 30-23 ATS this year.

The Sixers are 8-11 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 27-26 in Philadelphia's games.

Knicks vs 76ers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Questionable.

Mitchell Robinson, C - Questionable.

Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow, F - Questionable.

Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Knicks vs 76ers Prediction and Pick