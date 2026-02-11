ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Joel Embiid Misses Final 2 Games Before Break With Knee Soreness

Memories of the past 12 years inflict concerns for just about every bit of news surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers. Just after Paul George hit the shelf for a 25-game suspension…

Colin Newby
Joel Embiid, who missed the final two games before the NBA All-Star Break
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Memories of the past 12 years inflict concerns for just about every bit of news surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

Just after Paul George hit the shelf for a 25-game suspension on January 31, Joel Embiid reported right knee soreness that kept him out of the final two games before the NBA All-Star Break.

Joel Embiid Knee Soreness

Embiid’s recent hot streak had rejuvenated a sense of optimism in Philadelphia, even after the Paul George news. The towering big man scored 33 points in a victory against the Phoenix Suns on February 7. He reported the right knee soreness following the game, Philadelphia's fourth of five straight Western Conference road games.

Nick Nurse addressed the injury before a matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

“It’s bothering him enough that he’s not playing. I think it is improving a little bit, but just not quite there to get out there tonight.”

-Nick Nurse

Embiid sat out Philadelphia’s ugly 17-point loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 9 before the team returned to Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Would Joel Embiid have played the two games if it wasn’t the final game before the Sixers reach their seven-day NBA All-Star Break?

Nurse stopped short of calling the absence in a crucial game against the Knicks precautionary. The Sixers entered only 3.5 games behind New York in the Eastern Conference standings. It was their final head-to-head matchup during the regular season.

Nurse focused more on the team’s collective rest advantage.

“Anybody that’s a little bit sore and dinged up has a chance to get some treatment for the week, off their feet for a week. He would certainly be included in that for sure.”

-Nick Nurse

Embiid has revitalized his 2025-26 season since the holidays. The win in Phoenix was his 18th appearance over a 22-game span. He’d rested only for back-to-backs between New Year's and the Portland game.

While his impressive 30.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game averages during that stretch encouraged fans, Nurse spoke more optimistically about Embiid’s ability to handle a heavy workload.

The towering Cameroonian big man has shown excellent agility and quickness reminiscent of his most dominant performances in his 2022-23 MVP season. He’s handled the ball farther away from the paint after showing limitations earlier in the season.

The Sixers were 13-5 with Embiid in the lineup during the 22-game stretch since December 30 and 1-3 without him.

If Embiid suits up for Philadelphia's first game after the break on Feb. 19, he'll have sat 12 days since reporting the knee soreness.

NBANBA All-Star GamePhiladelphia 76ers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 24: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
NBANew York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball against John Collins #20 of the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome on February 02, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 27: Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 139-122.
76ers // NBAMorey- Sixers Hoped McCain Move Would Open Door For A Deadline AdditionDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect