Every Phillies Player On A World Baseball Classic Roster

Kyle Schwarber #12 of Team USA reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic Championship

The World Baseball Classic is back. Every 3 years, Baseball has its version of the FIFA World Cup, with the best baseball players around the world representing their country to see which nation will rise to the top. Last time around in 2023, Japan took down a Team USA with quite a few Phillies players representing America. But which Phillies players are competing in the World Baseball Classic this time around?

The rosters are still in flux. The tournament does not start until March 4th. There may be more Phillies names added, and we will update this list as more names are confirmed. But here are the Phillies players representing one of the 20 Nations competing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

USA

DH- Kyle Schwarber

1B- Bryce Harper

RP- Brad Keller

The two biggest names in the Phillies lineup will both represent Team USA. In 2023, JT Realmuto and Trea Turner also represented Team USA, but as of yet, neither is confirmed to play this time around. Harper was injured and unable to participate the last time around.

Bryce Harper has made it clear he has a bit of a chip on his shoulder this year, see his "not elite" T Shirts. The WBC will be his first chance to prove himself again.

Schwarber, meanwhile, will don the jersey again. He was a key part of the 2023 team that came up just short against Japan in the 2023 Championship game. He had an OPS of 1.093 in the tournament and hit 2 HRS, including this bomb off Yu Darvish that made the Final Game a 1-run game.

Mexico

SP Taijuan Walker

RP- Alan Rangel

Walker will once again represent Mexico in the WBC. His time with the Phillies may not have gone as planned so far, and it remains to be seen if he will even be back. But Walker actually pitched well last year until the wheels came off a bit in September. At the end of August, his ERA stood at a solid 3.63.

Walkers also pitched well for Mexico the last time around. He pitched 4 innings, struck out 8 hitters, and gave up just 1 run to Great Britain.

Venezuela

RP- Jose Alvarado

Alvarado will make his 3rd appearance in the WBC for Venezuela. In 2023, he pitched 3 scoreless innings for them and earned 1 save.

Alvarado obviously has a ton to prove after his PED suspension last year. That potential redemption arc will start in the World Baseball Classic.

Israel

C- Garrett Stubbs

OF- Harrison Bader*

RP- Max Lazar

Bader is obviously not currently a Phillie. But since he was a Phillie last year, and a bit of a fan favorite, I included him here anyway.

Stubbs will also represent Israel again, after catching for them in 2023 as well. Back then, he was the Phillies' primary backup catcher. He spent last season mostly in the minor leagues, and recently signed a split contract with the Phillies, and will likely spend another year mostly in the minors.

Panama

UTIL- Edmundo Sosa

Sosa is the ultimate Utility Player. He has been such an asset to the Phillies, a player wherever they asked, and often doing so at a high level. We will see what role he plays for Panama, he might finally get a solid postion to player rather than bouncing around the infield.

Dominican Republic

SP- Cristopher Sanchez

OF- Johan Rojas

Sanchez went from being an underrated star on the Phillies staff to a Cy Young candidate last year. Now he suits up for the Dominican Republic as a key part of their rotation. With the roster they put together, it is very possible DR wins it all, and Sanchez is sure to be the Ace of the staff. Not great for Phillies fans already worried about his workload last year, but a great chance for Sanchez to shine on the National Stage and represent his home country.

With how deep the DR team is, it is hard to see Rojas seeing the field very much. He might not even be on the Phillies Major League roster.

Italy

SP- Aaron Nola

OF- Dante Nori

This one is interesting. Nola is coming off a career-worst season, and also the only season he has ever missed significant time.

Now he will pitch for Italy. He is obviously not from Italy, but much of Italy's roster is often made up of Italian Americans.

2024 First Round Pick Dante Nori will also suit up for Team Italy. The young outfielder has not really broken out yet in the minors, but showed signs of progress last year, and is fresh off a great 12 games in the Arizona Fall League.

Netherlands

RP- Jaydenn Estanista

Estanista is likely not a name most Phillies fans know. He is an unranked Relief Pitching Prospect coming off a season where he had a 6.14 ERA in 22 innings. The fact that he is in the Netherlands Bullpen is a sign of how desperate they are for pitching.