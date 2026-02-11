Eagles Mock Draft Roundup 1.0- What Do Eagles Do With Pick 23

Mock draft season is here! The Super Bowl is over, and the NFL Combine is a couple of weeks away. It will be a draft that has Eagles fans far more gripped than they were the past season, mostly because the Eagles have a lot more needs than we thought they did going into last season.

A disappointing season always leads to a more interesting off-season. And now with a seemingly fractured O-Line, the potential departures of AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert, and the weight of their failure in 2025 hanging over them, the Eagles head into the off-season needing a lot of help.

Who will they take in the first round? Here is who some of the major draft writers around the League think the Eagles will take at pick 23.

OT-Kadyn Proctor- Alabama

"At 6-7, 360, Proctor is a massive blocker with unique talent, which is exactly what the Eagles and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland target up front. With Landon Dickerson’s future in doubt, and given Tyler Steen’s inconsistent play, Proctor would provide immediate competition at guard and a long-term option at tackle."

Proctor feels like it would be a slam-dunk pick. In fact, even moreso in light of Stoutland leaving. With Stout, you can see them taking more of a project at OT. Without him, the Eagles need someone polished and pro-ready. Proctor feels like a pro-ready prospect, with a high floor and a high ceiling.

CB- Avieon Terrell- Clemson

"Terrell teams up with Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell to give the Eagles the best young secondary in the NFL. The former Clemson Tiger can play inside or outside."

The idea of having 3 high-end corners is nice. But the Eagles' defense thrived last year with a player like Adoree Jackson in that 3rd spot. The Eagles kind of have to go offense this year. Their offense is the most expensive in the league, and they are about to need to spend more on defense.

Jeremiah had Kadyn Proctor available at this pick. It is really hard to see the Eagles passing up on the potential perfect Lane Johnson replacement to take a guy who will be their 3rd-best CB.

EDGE- Cashius Howell- Texas A&M

"Considering Jalyx Hunt led Philadelphia with just 6.5 sacks this season, the Eagles need to bring more heat from the outside. Howell is a splashy edge rusher with limited impact on the run at this juncture."

I can't see the Eagles going CB in round 1. But it is easy to see them going Edge Rusher. Whereas CB3 is a fringe need, EDGE could be a huge one. They do not seem likely to pay Jaelan Phillips with so many other players to pay on defense, and Nolan Smith/ Jalyx Hunt have not proven they are ready to be the guys on the Edge yet.

That said, it is not Fangio's style to target guys who are one-dimensional like Howell. He demands his Edge Rushers play the run, something Howell has not shown a great skill at yet.

CB- Avieon Terrell- Clemson

"Adding a playmaking cover corner to replace impending free agent Adoree' Jackson in a lineup that features Quinyon Mitchell at CB1 and Cooper DeJean as the nickel should solidify the Eagles' defensive backfield."

Again, I have a hard time seeing this. It just is not enough of a need. Eagles usually go best player available, but I dont think you can say Terrell stands out from the other players around him at this pick that they would go off the reservation and invest a 1st-round pick in who will be their 3rd best CB. That would be a misuse of resources.

TE- Kenyon Sadiq- Oregon

"Even if the Eagles re-sign Dallas Goedert, Sadiq makes sense with the rise of two-tight-end sets leaguewide. He's the perfect complementary tight end with elite athleticism and the ability to block in space. His run-game impact could be as valuable as what he provides as a receiver."

Tight end is an interesting position for the Eagles. It is a major need for them, especially if Dallas Goedert signs elsewhere. They do not have another TE worth starting on the roster. If they lose him, I doubt they go into the draft with no other additions. They won't force a TE at pick 23. But if they fall in love with a TE in the draft, it is easy to see them taking one there.

TE- Kenyon Sadiq- Oregon

"Sadiq is a sudden and productive F-tight end prospect but lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds. His run-after-catch skills are elite, and he's a proven red zone menace, but his drop issues (six in 2025) will be heavily considered. Sadiq is the best tight end in the class and would be an ideal middle-of-the-field playmaker for Jalen Hurts."

We saw how comfortable Hurts can be in the Red Zone with a good TE. It was the one part of the Eagles' offense that worked this past year. So yeah, this pick could make a ton of sense, provided the Eagles like Sadiq. A big priority this off-season needs to be getting younger and cheaper on offense.