Big 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Wednesday Odds, Spread, and Total

VCU vs La Salle Matchup Preview

The VCU Rams look to win their eighth game in a row as they battle the La Salle Explorers in this Atlantic-10 Conference matchup on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. EST

The Rams are 18-6 overall and second in the A-10 Conference. They are 9-2 in conference play and 4-2 away. VCU is one of the hottest teams in the conference, and Jadrian Tracey is coming off a season-high 26-point performance against Dayton. VCU ranks fourth nationally in bench scoring, averaging 37.1 points per game from their reserves. The Rams lead the all-time series 14-2.

The Explorers are 7-17 overall and 12th in the A-10 Conference. They are 3-8 in conference play and 5-4 at home. La Salle has lost four games in a row. Lately, the offense has been hovering around 58 points per game, and the defense is trending down. The Explorers rank eighth in the A-10 for team defense (72.5 PPG) but must contend with a VCU offense that ranks sixth nationally in free throws made per game. Rob Dockery has been a bright spot lately, averaging 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds over his last 10 games.



Spread

VCU -12.5 (+100)

La Salle +12.5 (-113)

Money line

VCU -733

La Salle +614

Total

OVER 147.5 (-1094)

UNDER 147.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

VCU vs La Salle Betting Trends

VCU is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of VCU's last six games.

VCU is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.

La Salle is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of La Salle's last five games.

La Salle is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

VCU vs La Salle Injury Reports

VCU Rams

Christian Fermin, F - Out

La Salle Explorers

Jerome Brewer Jr., F - Questionable

Bowyn Beatty, F - Questionable

Noah Collier, F - Out

Justin Archer, F - Out

Josue Grullon, G - Questionable

Best Bet: VCU Spread

Temple vs Tulane Matchup Preview

The Temple Owls look to make it three wins in a row as they battle the Tulane Waves in this American Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Owls are 15-8 overall and third in the AAC conference standings. They are 7-3 in conference play and 5-2 on the road. Temple leads the AAC's scoring average between the two at 75.6 points per game. The defense allows only 6.8 makes from deep per contest. The Owls lead the all-time series 16-9. They have won four of their last five games, and most of the games were pretty close. Derrian Ford leads the team on offense with 17.6 points per game.

The Waves are 13-10 overall and ninth in the AAC conference standings. They are 4-6 in conference play and 8-6 at home. Tulane has lost six of their last seven games, with some of those losses being close ones and others being by double-digits. The Waves rely heavily on the perimeter, averaging 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, and have won the last three matchups against Temple. Rowan Brumbaugh leads the team in points per game, assists per game, and field goal percentage.



Spread

Temple -1.5 (-108)

Tulane +1.5 (-113)

Money line

Temple -108

Tulane +104

Total

OVER 144.5 (-113)

UNDER 144.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Temple vs Tulane Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Temple's last six games.

Temple is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Temple is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Tulane.

Tulane is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Tulane's last nine games.

Tulane is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Temple vs Tulane Injury Reports

Temple Owls

AJ Smith, G - Out

Tulane Green Wave

N/A