Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, the Super Bowl, and the NBA All-Star game. We also have some college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 10 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Feb. 10 included:

1908: Canadian boxer Tommy Burns stepped into the London ring and knocked out Jack Palmer to defend his world heavyweight title. Burns's triumph bolstered his standing as a global force in prizefighting and drew more fans into a sport that thrives on grit and showmanship.

1924 : Bucky Harris became the youngest Major League Baseball manager at the age of 27.

1953 : Figure skater Tenley Albright won the Female Figure Skating Championship.

1968 : 2-time world champion figure skater Peggy Fleming won an Olympic gold medal at the Grenoble Winter Games.

1969 : College basketball player Pete Maravich scored 66 points in a game, but Louisiana State still lost to Tulane 101-94.

: College basketball player Pete Maravich scored 66 points in a game, but Louisiana State still lost to Tulane 101-94. 1974: Judy Shapiro-Ikenberry clocked 2:55:17 as the winner of the first U.S. women's marathon. Her performance opened fresh avenues for female distance runners who once lacked equal opportunities. Today, it's hard to imagine a marathon without the sight of determined women pounding the pavement.

1992: Mike Tyson faced a life-changing outcome in Indianapolis when he was convicted of rape and criminal deviant behavior. This event shifted the public discourse around sports figures, prompting deeper conversations about personal conduct and consequences.

1996: IBM's Deep Blue stunned Garry Kasparov, the reigning world chess champion, marking the first time a computer toppled a titleholder of that caliber. In a single match, the line between human intellect and machine-driven analysis narrowed, sending us all into debates on what technology might conquer next.

1997: O.J. Simpson received a $25 million punitive damages ruling, which reframed how celebrity cases are perceived in the wake of athletic stardom. Even those who didn't follow football talked about accountability and the impact a legal verdict can have on a sports icon's legacy.

2002 : In the 51st NBA All-Star Game, the West beat the East 135-120. The MVP was Kobe Bryant.

2006: The Winter Olympics in Turin got underway with an emotional farewell performance by famed tenor Luciano Pavarotti. His stirring voice and the ceremony's pageantry captured our imagination — proof that the Olympic stage can blend sport and culture as few events can.

The Winter Olympics in Turin got underway with an emotional farewell performance by famed tenor Luciano Pavarotti. His stirring voice and the ceremony's pageantry captured our imagination — proof that the Olympic stage can blend sport and culture as few events can. 2011: Jerry Sloan stepped down as Utah Jazz head coach after over 20 years in that role. His exit felt like the end of an era for fans who grew up admiring his no-nonsense approach and unwavering loyalty to a single franchise.

Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 10 were Bucky Harris, Pete Maravich, and Mike Tyson.