Don’t Take the Justin Crawford Spring Training Bait

“Do not take anything, anything out of spring training. I played in spring training for many years... It means absolutely nothing. If you see balls getting hit through the infield down there, the infields are harder down there. The sun bakes those infields, especially once you get to mid-March. You’re going to see some balls go through that probably would not go through when you get back up to the big league stadiums.”

-Ricky Bottalico