Big 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Tuesday Odds, Spread, and Total

A couple of the Philadelphia area's Big 5 teams will be in action on Tuesday. The St. Joseph's Hawks will lead off with a home game against the Fordham Rams at 7 p.m. EST. Shortly after, the Villanova Wildcats will take the floor against the Marquette Golden Eagles in a matchup between the top and bottom of the Big East Conference, which turned out to be an excellent game the last time it took place.

Fordham vs St. Joseph's

Things have gone downhill since Fordham's strong start to the season, especially recently. The Rams have lost eight of their last 11 games, including a couple of consecutive losses heading into Tuesday night's affair. The offensive play has been a major deficiency, especially in the shooting department, with Fordham shooting 44% and 35% in their last two contests, respectively. The Hawks are the toughest opponent that the Rams have encountered in some time, making it likely that their offensive struggles continue on the road on Tuesday.

After four straight wins, St. Joseph's had its streak broken in a 60-52 loss to George Mason. That game saw the Hawks' worst offensive showing of the season, with the team shooting 31% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. It would be nearly impossible for head coach Steve Donahue's unit to perform that poorly on Tuesday against an opponent that just allowed St. Bonaventure to shoot 58% from the field in a loss. Additionally, home court advantage should help the Hawks return to form against an inferior opponent.

Spread

Fordham +5 (-103)

St. Joseph's -5 (-105)

Money line

Fordham +203

St. Joseph's -222

Totals

Over 135.5 (-102)

Under 135.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Marquette vs Villanova

While a 9-15 record tells the story of a difficult year, the Golden Eagles have actually played solid basketball lately. They have won three of their last five contests, including a couple of victories against Butler and Creighton, two teams with winning records. Making Marquette's outlook in this game even better is the fact that the last game between these teams came down to the wire. The Wildcats eventually sealed a three-point win behind a late-game layup from guard Tyler Perkins, but the Eagles stayed with them the entire way. A similar performance would nearly guarantee a cover for Marquette on Tuesday night.

Villanova also enters this game on the strength of a good stretch of play. It has won four of its last five games, with the only defeat coming against an elite UConn team in overtime. Additionally, the Wildcats will have the advantage of playing on their home court, a factor that should have a significant impact on keeping Villanova out of another close game against a team that realistically has no business hanging around with the Wildcats.

Spread

Marquette +10.5 (-108)

Villanova -10.5 (-112)

Money line

Marquette +456

Villanova -485

Totals

Over 145 (-104)

Under 145 (-105)