Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Did the Philadelphia 76ers' momentum run into a snag, or did Tyrese Maxey's men just meet with tougher competition? Bettors will have to contemplate Philly's point spread on the road against a Portland Trail Blazers team that's getting back on track in its own building, given that the Trail Blazers and the travel-weary 76ers are set to tip off inside Moda Center at 10 p.m. EST this Monday night.

The start of the 76ers' western swing made it look like Philly would jump over Toronto and Cleveland into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. But the 76ers' fifth straight win, a 113-94 triumph over Golden State last Tuesday, was followed by a 119-115 loss to the LA Lakers in which Philadelphia blew a halftime lead and produced only 14 bench points. Philadelphia rebounded to defeat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 on Saturday behind 33 points from center Joel Embiid.

Portland snapped a losing streak around the same time Philly saw its winning streak end, the Memphis Grizzlies falling 135-115 to the Trail Blazers in the first of a two-night double feature. Saturday's rematch was a barnburner that featured a third-quarter rally for Memphis and a desperation final frame for Portland, resulting in a 122-115 host win and a 2-0 weekend for the Trail Blazers.

Spread

76ers -3.5 (-108)

Trail Blazers +3.5 (+104)

Money line

76ers -163

Trail Blazers +156

Total

Over 229.5 (-108)

Under 229.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won six of its last seven contests.

Portland has lost its last four games against Eastern Conference clubs.

The 76ers have covered five of their last seven point spreads.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

None

Portland Trail Blazers

Guard Deni Avdija is doubtful with a back injury.

Forward Kris Murray is questionable with a back injury.

Center Robert Williams III is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Matisse Thybulle is out with a knee injury.

Guard Scoot Henderson is out with a hamstring injury.

Guard Damian Lillard is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predictions and Picks

The 76ers have a new player on a standard contract, the former two-way forward Dominick Barlow. While the Sporting News blogger Justin Grasso cautions that Barlow “is not guaranteed to stay in Philadelphia past 2026,” he also points out that the 22-year-old cager is playing an “important role” for the 76ers, boasting a solid scoring average of 8.5 points per game without having the minutes of an Embiid.

Is Portland playing its worst against Eastern teams, or were they lucky to meet the Trail Blazers at a bad time for the Western Conference also-rans? It appears that the Trail Blazers falter trying to chase talented guards and prevent three-pointers. Curiously, the Trail Blazers are a worse trey-defending team at home, where they just recently allowed consecutive 130-point nights in losses to Cleveland and Phoenix.