This Day in Sports History: February 8

Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, the Super Bowl, and the NBA All-Star game. We also see college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 8 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Feb. 8 included:

1932: Speed skater Irving Jaffee won the 10,000-meter distance at the Lake Placid Winter Olympics.

1936 : The first-ever NFL draft happened. With the first pick in the draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago.

1945 : Paul Brown agreed to coach the new American football expansion team in Cleveland.

1960 : Boston Celtic Bill Russell became the first NBAer with 50 rebounds.

1962 : Philadelphia Warriors Wilt Chamberlain scored 59 points in a game against the New York Knicks.

1967 : The Toronto Maple Leafs lost their 10th game in a row. This was the longest losing streak in Leafs history.

1970 : Hockey player Gordie Howe became the first NHL player to score 750 goals.

1972 : Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard got into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1975 : The New Orleans Jazz ended a 28-game NBA road losing streak.

1981 : Figure skater Scott Hamilton won the United States male Figure Skating championship.

1983 : At the 35th NHL All-Star game, Campbell Conference beat Wales Conference 9-3. The MVP was Edmonton Oilers center Wayne Gretzky.

1986 : Spud Webb beat Dominique Wilkins to win the NBA Slam Dunk contest.

1986 : Figure skater Debi Thomas won the United States National Figure Skating Championship.

1989 : Jockey Chris Antley began a record 64-day consecutive winning streak.

1998 : At the 48th NBA All-Star game, the East beat the West 135-114. The MVP of the game was Chicago Bulls Forward Michael Jordan.

2004 : At the NFL Pro Bowl, the NFC beat the AFC 55-52. The MVP was St. Louis Rams quarterback Mark Bulger.

2014 : Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe claimed gold and silver medals in the moguls freestyle skiing event at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2018 : Noriaki Kasai became the first athlete in history to participate in eight Winter Olympics.

: Noriaki Kasai became the first athlete in history to participate in eight Winter Olympics. 2022: Alpine skier Matthias Mayer retained his Olympic Super-G title. It was his third Olympic gold medal.

Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 8 were Josh Gibson, Spud Webb, and Noriaki Kasai.