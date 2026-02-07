Brad Lidge Shares Concerns About MLB Pitchers in WBC

Should the Philadelphia Phillies worry about the long-term health and performance of their pitchers throwing in the World Baseball Classic (WBC)?

Brad Lidge substantiated the chatter about potential risks as a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic. He spoke about the international tournament’s impact on MLB pitchers in the proceeding season based on his own WBC experience.

“It’s tricky, right, but there’s been at least a few studies that have shown that pitchers that do pitch in the WBC and have to ramp it up to that kind of intensity early typically follow with a less productive season, whether they’re injured or whether their performance just isn’t as good.” -Brad Lidge on 97.5 The Fanatic

Phillies Participating in WBC

The sixth World Baseball Classic will run from March 5-17. When MLB players abandon their spring training routines for the international showcase, pitchers tend to suffer more significantly than hitters.

Lidge pitched for Team USA in the first WBC in March 2006, when the tournament struggled to gain traction.

“I got to throw in the very first one in 2006. It was (a) pretty awesome experience. I got the first ever (Team USA) World Baseball Classic save that year. That being said, that was also far and away my worst year with the Astros... Were they connected? Were they not connected? Well, I can tell you that my arm didn’t like cranking it up to 100% and that kind of intensity that early.” -Brad Lidge on 97.5 The Fanatic

The Phillies will send 15 total representatives from the organization, including six players unlikely to make a major impact in the big leagues in 2026. Only the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets will have more participants.

Key members of Philadelphia's loaded pitching staff will throw high-leverage innings with international glory on the line.

Relievers Jose Alvarado (Venezuela) and Brad Keller (USA) will face the same concerns Lidge mentioned. Cristopher Sanchez (Dominican Republic), Aaron Nola (Italy), and Taijuan Walker (Mexico) hope to begin the season in the starting rotation after the unusual ramp-up to competitive baseball in place of practice games in the Grapefruit League.

The studies that Lidge mentioned include plenty of variables, including age and WBC workload. However, one study did find a significant dropoff in ERA, WAR, and innings pitched by pitchers in the season immediately following participation in the WBC.

Solutions are limited. Should MLB teams forbid their pitchers from the awe of representing their countries on an international stage? Should the tournament exist at all? No time of year other than spring training makes much sense for the WBC, and players won’t confine their lives with singular loyalty to their MLB clubs.