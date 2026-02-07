Brad Lidge Shares Concerns About MLB Pitchers in WBC
Should the Philadelphia Phillies worry about the long-term health and performance of their pitchers throwing in the World Baseball Classic (WBC)?
Brad Lidge substantiated the chatter about potential risks as a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic. He spoke about the international tournament’s impact on MLB pitchers in the proceeding season based on his own WBC experience.
Phillies Participating in WBC
The sixth World Baseball Classic will run from March 5-17. When MLB players abandon their spring training routines for the international showcase, pitchers tend to suffer more significantly than hitters.
Lidge pitched for Team USA in the first WBC in March 2006, when the tournament struggled to gain traction.
The Phillies will send 15 total representatives from the organization, including six players unlikely to make a major impact in the big leagues in 2026. Only the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets will have more participants.
Key members of Philadelphia's loaded pitching staff will throw high-leverage innings with international glory on the line.
Relievers Jose Alvarado (Venezuela) and Brad Keller (USA) will face the same concerns Lidge mentioned. Cristopher Sanchez (Dominican Republic), Aaron Nola (Italy), and Taijuan Walker (Mexico) hope to begin the season in the starting rotation after the unusual ramp-up to competitive baseball in place of practice games in the Grapefruit League.
The studies that Lidge mentioned include plenty of variables, including age and WBC workload. However, one study did find a significant dropoff in ERA, WAR, and innings pitched by pitchers in the season immediately following participation in the WBC.
Solutions are limited. Should MLB teams forbid their pitchers from the awe of representing their countries on an international stage? Should the tournament exist at all? No time of year other than spring training makes much sense for the WBC, and players won’t confine their lives with singular loyalty to their MLB clubs.
Lidge also shared the story of his offseason phone call with Orion Kerkering, his admiration for Jhoan Duran and the Phillies bullpen, and of course some memories of the World Series in 2008.