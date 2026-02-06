This Day in Sports History: February 6
Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star game, and college basketball tournaments. There is also spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour events, and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 6 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
- 1932: For the first time, dog sled racing appeared as a demonstration sport during the Lake Placid Winter Olympics. The event was a beautiful display of grit and teamwork, as it showcased an incredible partnership between humans and their dogs battling the harsh elements together.
- 1958: Ted Williams, one of baseball's finest hitters, signed a $135,000 contract with the Boston Red Sox, making him Major League Baseball's highest-paid player at the time. His extraordinary batting talent set a new benchmark for player value and demonstrated the growing business side of professional sports.
- 1967: Muhammad Ali faced Ernie Terrell in what came to be known as the "What's My Name?" fight, a showdown that went beyond boxing. Ali dominated all 15 rounds to retain his heavyweight title, but more importantly, it was a defining statement about his identity and dignity during an era of immense societal change.
- 1972: Speed skater Ard Schenk won the 1500-meter distance and was on his way to three gold medals at the Sapporo Winter Olympics.
- 1983: The NFC beat the AFC, 20-19, at the NFL Pro Bowl. The MVPs were Dan Fouts and John Jefferson.
- 1988: During that year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago, Michael Jordan gave fans an unforgettable moment by leaping from the free-throw line and scoring a perfect "50." The duel against Dominique Wilkins was one for the ages, but Jordan's gravity-defying dunk firmly established him as a player who could do it all: skill, style, and spectacle combined.
- 1990: Brett Hull became the first son of NHL 50-goal scorer Bobby Hull to also score 50 goals.
- 1993: Riddick Bowe got a technical knockout on Michael Dokes in the first round and won the heavyweight boxing title.
- 2005: The New England Patriots edged out the Philadelphia Eagles 24–21 in Super Bowl XXXIX to claim their third championship in four years. Wide receiver Deion Branch earned MVP honors with 11 receptions, tying a Super Bowl record for catches. Under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, this marked yet another iconic chapter in NFL history.
- 2011: The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, to win Super Bowl XLV. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the MVP.
- 2018: Brazilian jockey Jorge Ricardo reached his 12,844th career win on this day, tying Russell Baze's world record for victories. Ricardo's ability to succeed over decades of racing symbolized consistency and dedication in a sport where endurance and skill are everything.
Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 6 were Ted Williams, Muhammad Ali, and Aaron Rodgers.
Williams was the last MLB player to hit over .400 in a season, batting .406 in 1941. Ali was celebrated for his unprecedented three-time world heavyweight championship wins, blinding speed, and charisma. Rodgers is known for his exceptional accuracy, arm talent, and four league MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021).