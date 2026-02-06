Landon Dickerson Is Mulling An Early Retirment

When the Eagles first drafted Landon Dickerson, no one denied his talent. The big knock was how many injuries he dealt with in College, including 2 torn ACLs.

Through his first 4 seasons, Dikcerson was mostly healthy, or at least able to stay on the field. He would leave the field here and there and played through a bad back injury in the Super Bowl win, but he was out there. And he played at a Pro Bowl level.

Likewise, this past season, Dickerson was mostly out there, only missing 1 game due to injury, and then resting in the final game along with the other starters.

But watching him, it was clear something was wrong. Before the season, he needed surgery on his meniscus. Despite that he didnt miss a single game for it, returning earlier than expectations. But he never looked right. The usually dominant Dickerson stturggled from week 1 into the playoffs. Even when the menisucus injury had fully healed, it was clear even more was bothering him.

Now those injuries might lead to him calling it a career at just 27. Jeff McLane dropped a bomb on his podcast "Uncovering The Birds" that Landon Dickerson is also considering retirment, and the NFL Networks's Mike Garafolo reported the same news shortly after.

A Very Different Eagles O-Line

An important note is Jeff Stoutland just left the eagles, and Lane Johnson still is undecided on if he will return after a Lisfranc injury caused an early end to his season.

Just 1 year ago, the Eagles O-Line was their biggest strength. If you could give a unit MVP, they would arguably have deserved it. They were the engine that carried the Eagles dominant run game. But now the maestro behind that Line is gone, and 2 key pieces, Johnson and Dickerson, mull retirment.