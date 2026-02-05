ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the third contest of their five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday. Philadelphia’s West Coast adventure has yielded…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the third contest of their five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday. Philadelphia's West Coast adventure has yielded excellent results so far, with a couple of wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, stretching the team's overall win streak to five. The Lakers have not been nearly as hot lately, trading off losses to good teams with wins against bad teams. Thursday's date with the Sixers offers a chance to reverse that trend.

Aside from forward Paul George's recent suspension, things seem to be looking up for Philadelphia. The roster is nearly fully healthy, with only center Joel Embiid cracking the injury report for this game. Guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe continue to form one of the strongest backcourts in the NBA, largely thanks to Maxey's progression towards one of the best players in the league. Continuing their strong play would allow Philadelphia to keep marching to a top-four seed in the East, a status that would drastically increase its chances of surviving the first round.

While the Lakers still occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference, it feels like they are headed for a much worse fate than that. Los Angeles has not beaten a quality team in over two weeks, only notching wins against the likes of the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets. The recent return of guard Austin Reaves should provide a spark to a Lakers team that desperately needs one to hang with an opponent of Philadelphia's caliber.

Spread

  • 76ers +4.5 (-108)
  • Lakers -4.5 (+100)

Money line

  • 76ers +156
  • Lakers -163

Totals

  • Over 233.5 (-113)
  • Under 233.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Sixers are 29-21 ATS this season, one of the best records in the league.
  • The Sixers have also been elite ATS when they play on the road, with a 16-6 mark.
  • The over is 26-24 in Philadelphia's games.
  • Somehow, the Lakers also have a winning record ATS, going 27-22.
  • The Lakers are 9-5 ATS as home favorites.
  • The over is 28-21 in Los Angeles's games.

76ers vs Lakers Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Joel Embiid, C - Probable.

Los Angeles Lakers

  • No injuries of note.

76ers vs Lakers Prediction and Pick

Reaves' presence on the floor looms large, but it is hard to completely justify the Lakers' status as a somewhat big favorite on Thursday. The shooting guard will likely be on a minutes restriction, and Los Angeles has struggled massively against teams with winning records lately. That, combined with the fact that the Sixers are playing some of their best basketball of the season lately, makes Philadelphia's spread the most appealing selection on the board, assuming that Embiid is able to overcome his injury management concerns. Frankly, it would not be any sort of surprise to see the Sixers pull off an upset outright and score a win. Both their money line and the game's under are worth consideration, in addition to Philly's spread.

