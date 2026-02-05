Ottawa Senators vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Ottawa Senators are looking to get back in the win column as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Senators are 27-22-7 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road 4-3. The Sens scored first, then gave up three straight goals, scored a power play goal in the second and early third period, but gave up the game-winning goal with five minutes left. Ottawa outshot Carolina 25-18, but lost in hits 27-20 and tied in faceoffs at 33. The power play was 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Senators did well blocking shots, but also gave the puck away a decent amount.

The Flyers are 25-20-10 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Washington Capitals at home 4-2. Philly went up 2-0, gave up a goal late in the second and early in the third, and took the lead with a power play goal and an empty netter as an insurance goal. The Flyers were outshot 28-22, outhit 27-21, and lost in faceoffs 28-27. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Philadelphia blocked a lot of shots, but were also sloppy with the puck.

Spread

Senators -1.5 (+194)

Flyers +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Senators -122

Flyers +117

Total

OVER 5.5 (-133)

UNDER 5.5 (+117)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Flyers Betting Trends

Ottawa is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Ottawa is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in five of Ottawa's last seven games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Philadelphia's last 18 games.

Philadelphia is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last nine games against Ottawa.

Senators vs Flyers Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

David Perron, LW - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson, G - Day-to-day

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Senators vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Ottawa is ninth in scoring, 24th in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 30th on the penalty kill. Jake Sanderson leads the team in assists. The Senators are 13-12-3 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Tim Stützle leads the Senators in scoring and scored two goals against the Flyers in one of their victories against them this season. Head-to-head this season, the Sens lead 2-0, and both wins were low-scoring. They have won four of their last five games and played well against some of the best teams in the league.



Philadelphia is 21st in scoring, 21st in goals against, tied for 28th on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 13-9-6 at home and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Philly just ended a four game losing streak and just played one of their best defensive games in weeks. They have played in two close games in a row and will need to match the Senators' power play efficiency. Owen Tippett, who ranks third on the Flyers in goals (19) and has been a primary volume shooter for Philadelphia, can help get some more scoring chances.



Best Bet: Flyers Money line