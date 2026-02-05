Reports: 76ers Trade Eric Gordon to Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly trade veteran guard Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll receive the opportunity for a second-round pick swap in the 2032 NBA Draft.

The deal frees up $3.63 million to benefit the Sixers to stay beneath the NBA luxury tax, set at $187.9 million. The financial flexibility will likely provide the opportunity to convert the two-way contracts of Dominick Barlow and/or Jabari Walker.

Eric Gordon

Gordon played 16 NBA seasons for four different teams before signing with the Sixers as a free agent in July 2024.

He shuffled in and out of the lineup during the disastrous 2024-25 season when injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and the majority of the players on the roster collectively destroyed high preseason expectations. Gordon played 39 games, averaging 6.8 points in 19.7 minutes per game.

The 37-year-old has played even less of a role this season. Daryl Morey and the Sixers inked him to a one-year contract this summer with minimal expectations for a rotational role. He's appeared in only six games, the last on December 23. He averaged 5.5 points in 12.3 minutes with the 76ers in 2025-26. He and veteran guard Kyle Lowry have played more prominent roles on the end of the bench as mentors for younger guards like VJ Edgecombe.

The Sixers traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. They acquired only draft picks in the return package, and financial relief was a major incentive in the trade. They also traded KJ Martin in February 2025 along with two second-round picks for the purposes of salary relief.

Morey did not make any major additions to the roster, although the buyout market after the NBA Trade Deadline gives them opportunities to acquire role players. Embiid urged the front office on January 29 to concentrate on other priorities besides staying beneath the luxury tax.