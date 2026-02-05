ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Reports: 76ers Trade Eric Gordon to Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly trade veteran guard Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies. They’ll receive the opportunity for a second-round pick swap in the 2032 NBA Draft. The deal…

Colin Newby
Eric Gordon, who the Philadelphia 76ers moved at the NBA Trade Deadline
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly trade veteran guard Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll receive the opportunity for a second-round pick swap in the 2032 NBA Draft.

The deal frees up $3.63 million to benefit the Sixers to stay beneath the NBA luxury tax, set at $187.9 million. The financial flexibility will likely provide the opportunity to convert the two-way contracts of Dominick Barlow and/or Jabari Walker.

Eric Gordon

Gordon played 16 NBA seasons for four different teams before signing with the Sixers as a free agent in July 2024.

He shuffled in and out of the lineup during the disastrous 2024-25 season when injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and the majority of the players on the roster collectively destroyed high preseason expectations. Gordon played 39 games, averaging 6.8 points in 19.7 minutes per game.

The 37-year-old has played even less of a role this season. Daryl Morey and the Sixers inked him to a one-year contract this summer with minimal expectations for a rotational role. He's appeared in only six games, the last on December 23. He averaged 5.5 points in 12.3 minutes with the 76ers in 2025-26. He and veteran guard Kyle Lowry have played more prominent roles on the end of the bench as mentors for younger guards like VJ Edgecombe.

The Sixers traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. They acquired only draft picks in the return package, and financial relief was a major incentive in the trade. They also traded KJ Martin in February 2025 along with two second-round picks for the purposes of salary relief.

Morey did not make any major additions to the roster, although the buyout market after the NBA Trade Deadline gives them opportunities to acquire role players. Embiid urged the front office on January 29 to concentrate on other priorities besides staying beneath the luxury tax.

"I hope we get a chance to just go out and compete because we’ve got a good group of guys in this locker room. The vibes are great. Like I said, in the past we’ve been I guess ducking the tax, so hopefully we think about improving because I think we have a chance.”

-Joel Embiid
NBA Trade DeadlinePhiladelphia 76ers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Jared McCain, who the 76ers traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA76ers Trade Jared McCain to OKC ThunderColin Newby
Andre Drummond and Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers, who Bobby Marks discussed
NBAESPN Insider Sees Increased Flexibility for 76ers at NBA Trade DeadlineColin Newby
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect