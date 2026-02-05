ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Drexel Dragons vs Campbell Fighting Camels Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Drexel Dragons will face the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday night. Somehow, the Colonial Athletic Conference has remained a hotly contested group, with the Dragons…

Ezra Bernstein
Dec 6, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Eli Beard (7) dribbles the ball against the La Salle Explorers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Drexel Dragons will face the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday night. Somehow, the Colonial Athletic Conference has remained a hotly contested group, with the Dragons sitting in third place with a 12-11 record. The Camels are all the way in 10th place despite the fact that their record is only a few games behind Drexel at 10-13. With only a handful of games left in the season, time is running out for either team to make a run towards the top of the conference.

The Dragons have been a streaky team throughout the season, amassing three separate three-game losing streaks throughout the year. However, they seem to be heating up at the perfect time, with three straight victories as they head into Thursday's contest. Guards Shane Blakeney and Josh Reed have provided the bulk of the scoring, but Drexel's defense has been the real highlight, holding its last two opponents to 51 and 60 points, respectively. Campbell has been a surprisingly good offensive team this year, which should put Drexel's greatest strength to the test.

There are several players who should challenge the Dragons' defense on Thursday, the most prominent of which is guard DJ Smith. Smith averages 21.1 points per game, a stat that reflects his ability to create when given one-on-one scoring opportunities. Additionally, there are three other Camels who average double-digit points, creating a well-rounded attack that is capable of scoring well against any conference opponent. The defense has not been nearly as good, as Campbell has allowed more than 80 points in its last four games, including a contest in which William and Mary put up a whopping 96 points. That end of the floor will have to see significant improvement if the Camels are to avoid their sixth loss in seven games.

Spread

  • Drexel +5 (-110)
  • Campbell -5 (-110)

Money line

  • Drexel +163
  • Campbell -194

Totals

  • Over 143.5 (-106)
  • Under 143.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Dragons have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games.
  • The Dragons are 3-1 ATS in their last four road games.
  • The under has hit in five of Drexel's last six games.
  • The Camels are 1-3 ATS in their last four games.
  • The Camels are 3-3 ATS in their last six home games.
  • The over has cashed in seven of Campbell's last eight games.

Drexel vs Campbell Injury Reports

Drexel Dragons

  • No injuries of note.

Campbell Fighting Camels

  • No injuries of note.

Drexel vs Campbell Prediction and Pick

In order for the Camels to cover on Thursday, everything will have to go right. The offense will likely need to score a minimum of 80 points, while a defense that has previously been nonexistent suddenly emerges to staunch Drexel's scoring flow. There is no reason to think that Campbell will be capable of such a feat on defense, especially since the Dragons have been shooting relatively well from the field lately. Take Drexel to cover.

