Drexel Dragons vs Campbell Fighting Camels Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Drexel Dragons will face the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday night. Somehow, the Colonial Athletic Conference has remained a hotly contested group, with the Dragons sitting in third place with a 12-11 record. The Camels are all the way in 10th place despite the fact that their record is only a few games behind Drexel at 10-13. With only a handful of games left in the season, time is running out for either team to make a run towards the top of the conference.

The Dragons have been a streaky team throughout the season, amassing three separate three-game losing streaks throughout the year. However, they seem to be heating up at the perfect time, with three straight victories as they head into Thursday's contest. Guards Shane Blakeney and Josh Reed have provided the bulk of the scoring, but Drexel's defense has been the real highlight, holding its last two opponents to 51 and 60 points, respectively. Campbell has been a surprisingly good offensive team this year, which should put Drexel's greatest strength to the test.

There are several players who should challenge the Dragons' defense on Thursday, the most prominent of which is guard DJ Smith. Smith averages 21.1 points per game, a stat that reflects his ability to create when given one-on-one scoring opportunities. Additionally, there are three other Camels who average double-digit points, creating a well-rounded attack that is capable of scoring well against any conference opponent. The defense has not been nearly as good, as Campbell has allowed more than 80 points in its last four games, including a contest in which William and Mary put up a whopping 96 points. That end of the floor will have to see significant improvement if the Camels are to avoid their sixth loss in seven games.

Spread

Drexel +5 (-110)

Campbell -5 (-110)

Money line

Drexel +163

Campbell -194

Totals

Over 143.5 (-106)

Under 143.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Drexel vs Campbell Betting Trends

The Dragons have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games.

The Dragons are 3-1 ATS in their last four road games.

The under has hit in five of Drexel's last six games.

The Camels are 1-3 ATS in their last four games.

The Camels are 3-3 ATS in their last six home games.

The over has cashed in seven of Campbell's last eight games.

Drexel vs Campbell Injury Reports

Drexel Dragons

No injuries of note.

Campbell Fighting Camels

No injuries of note.

Drexel vs Campbell Prediction and Pick