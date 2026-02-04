Jeff Stoutland Won’t Return As The Eagles O-Line Coach

The Eagles have had 3 different head coaches and 7 Offensive Coordinators since 2013. They went from Chip Kelly, to Doug Pederson to Nick Sirianni. But throughout that time, there has been one constant on the Eagles coaching staff. Jeff Stoutland. He took over as O-Line coach under Chip Kelly in 2013 and has been the Run-Game Coordinator since 2018. But turns out 20-25 was his final season. On Wednesday night, Stoutland announced he was stepping down from his role as the Eagles' O-Line coach.

Jeff Stoutland University

In Stoutland's tenure, the Eagles nearly always had one of the best O-Lines in the league. He coached legendary Eagles like Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, and Lane Johnson. He coached up players like Mekhi Becton, Evan Mathis, Brooks, and Isaac Seumalo. And he helped assemble and coach the current crop of young Eagles Linemen like Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens.

His O-Line groups over the years even earned a nickname, Stoutland University. A title given for his reputation of coaching up Linemen and turning them into All-Pros and Pro Bowlers.

Jason Kelce credits Stoutland for his Hall of Fame career. He offered this heartfelt message on the retirement of Stoutland.

"There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland. The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind. He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am incredibly grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach."

What Do The Eagles Do Now?

The Eagles are in the middle of an upheaval of their offense. Their offense underperformed this past season. While much of that can be placed at the feet of Kevin Patullo, it is not all on him. Stoutland's O-Line, still banged up from the Super Bowl season, had its worst season in the Stoutland era. And the run game, which he was the coordinator of, struggled all season.

It is part of the reason why Stoutland reportedly was removed as Run game Coordinator during the season. And that decision may be why Stoutland is choosing to leave now.