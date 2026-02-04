Reports: 76ers Trade Jared McCain to OKC Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly dealt second-year guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package of draft picks. The return includes the 2026 first-round pick of the Houston Rockets and three additional second-round picks.

Jared McCain

The Sixers drafted the former Duke guard with the 16th-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He hit the ground running in his first 23 games. McCain confidently drove to the basket with a shifty style that kept defenders off balance. His 38.3% rate on three-pointers was solidly above the 36% league average last season.

His rookie season peaked during a 10-game stretch in November when he averaged 23.4 points. McCain looked like the steady backcourt complement next to Tyrese Maxey during the transition into the next era for the Sixers.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The dark cloud of injuries that's hung over the franchise’s rookie first-rounders poured rain on Jared McCain. He suffered a torn lateral meniscus in December 2024 and missed the remainder of the season.

The hope for a fresh start in 2025-26 disappointingly faded after a UCL injury in training camp pushed his season debut to October 23. The 21-year-old hasn’t regained the desired rhythm since rejoining the lineup following the UCL injury. Shaky performance and intermittent opportunities for playing time kept McCain from continuing the progress he made as a rookie.

Nick Nurse, meanwhile, developed a steady rotation as the Sixers get healthy for the second half of 2025-26 with their sights on the NBA Playoffs.

VJ Edgecombe has smoothly slid into the role McCain appeared to fill early last season. Philadelphia’s lottery luck to land the third-overall pick was individually unlucky for the guard who had previously inspired hope as Maxey’s future right-hand man. Quentin Grimes has worked into a role as the sixth man this season with a style that meshes well behind the two franchise cornerstone guards.