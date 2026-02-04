ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
ESPN Insider Sees Increased Flexibility for 76ers at NBA Trade Deadline

Daryl Morey looked handcuffed with no trade flexibility just a few days ago. The Philadelphia 76ers are at an unclear point of championship contention with an unusual mix of expensive…

Andre Drummond and Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers, who Bobby Marks discussed
Photo by Arwen Clemans/Getty Images

Daryl Morey looked handcuffed with no trade flexibility just a few days ago.

The Philadelphia 76ers are at an unclear point of championship contention with an unusual mix of expensive veterans and emerging star guards. Suddenly, a suspension to Paul George has afforded them $5.87 million of additional cap flexibility just ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, at 3pm on February 5.

A series of deals involving James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Nikola Vucevic have has kickstarted the deadline chaos.

Will Morey and the Sixers get involved? ESPN NBA Insider Bobby Marks spoke on Kincade & Salciunas about clearer trade routes than most of Philadelphia expected before the Paul George stunner over the weekend.

Bobby Marks Talks 76ers

The Sixers entered 2025-26 with minimal cap flexibility. They kept an open roster spot, and they’ve played roster gymnastics with Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker on two-way contracts through most of the regular season. George and Joel Embiid still swallow an enormous chunk of the cap, regardless of their impact on the floor at this point in their respective careers.

“You’re still kind of right against the apron, so basically, even though you’re not hard-capped, you’re in a position where you’re not going to be allowed to take back more salary.”

-Bobby Marks on 97.5 The Fanatic

Marks doesn’t expect Daryl Morey to sit on his hands with the Sixers, however. His former friend (or foe?) Harden joining the Cleveland Cavaliers thickens the plot in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

“You can add a player when (Paul George) serves five games on the suspension list here. I do think there’s an opportunity here. Listen, Daryl… he’s made a trade every deadline since he’s taken over in 2020, so I don’t think they’re going to stand pat here as far as where they are.”

-Bobby Marks on 97.5 The Fanatic

What kind of deal should fans hope for? Marks expects the 76ers to add around the margins. While Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe have anchored a strong backcourt, Philadelphia's depth on the wing is an area of focus.

The Sixers have unsuccessfully shopped Andre Drummond, whose contract expires after the 2025-26 season. Morey will continue his search for a partner. He’ll also look to deal Eric Gordon in a smaller deal for an additional $2.3 million in cap relief.

The sudden change of plans won’t unleash a Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, but it creates more flexibility than Daryl Morey expected when he woke up on Saturday morning.

Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
