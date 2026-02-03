ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Washington Capitals will look to win their fourth win in a row as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Capitals are 28-22-7…

Michael Garaventa
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 19: Christian Dvorak #22 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Flyers defeated the Golden Knights 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals will look to win their fourth win in a row as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Capitals are 28-22-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the New York Islanders at home 4-1. The Islanders led 1-0 after one period of play. Then the Caps scored two goals in the second and two in the third. Washington won in hits 27-18 and tied in faceoffs 27-27, but lost on shots 30-24. The power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Capitals did well with blocked shots and had all the three-star spots, with the first star being goaltender Clay Stevenson.

The Flyers are 24-20-10 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Kings at home 3-2 in overtime. The Kings scored two goals in the first period and the Flyers scored early in the second and early in the third. Shots were tied at 21 each and Philly won in hits 29-25 and 36-32 in faceoffs. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Flyers were good with blocked shots, but gave the puck away a lot. The third star of the game was Trevor Zegras, who scored one goal.

Spread

  • Capitals +1.5 (-223)
  • Flyers -1.5 (+186)

Money line

  • Capitals +122
  • Flyers -127

Total

  • OVER 6.5 (+117)
  • UNDER 6.6 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Flyers Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in six of Washington's last nine games.
  • Washington is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
  • Washington is 6-0 SU in its last six games against Philadelphia.
  • The total has gone OVER in 12 of Philadelphia's last 17 games.
  • Philadelphia is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games.
  • Philadelphia is 0-6 SU in its last six games at home.

Capitals vs Flyers Injury Reports

Washington Capitals

  • Logan Thompson, G - Injured reserve
  • Charlie Lindgren, G - Injured reserve
  • Connor McMichael, C - Injured reserve
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

  • Samuel Ersson, G - Day-to-day
  • Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve
  • Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve
  • Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Capitals vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Washington is 15th in scoring, 11th in goals against, 26th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Tom Wilson leads the team in goals and points. The Capitals are 12-12-4 on the road and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. During this small winning streak, four goals have been the sweet spot number for the Caps. They also just took down a few solid teams from the Eastern Conference. They still have their two goaltenders hurt, and that depth is being tested, but still managing to pick up some victories. The power play could use some help and the defense is trending up.

Philadelphia is 21st in scoring, 21st in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 12-9-6 at home and 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. Philly has lost four games in a row and their last effort was the closest game they had of all the other recent defeats. Both sides of the puck are inconsistent at the moment with defense being the main reason for the skid. They did show some fight in their last game to get at least a hard-fought point. The Flyers need to take care of the puck and try to avoid chasing the game.

Best Bet: Over

The Capitals have scored a minimum of four goals in each of their last three games, while the Flyers' defense has been trending down. Philly will look for some early offense and maybe one of these teams will get the power play going.

Philadelphia FlyersWashington Capitals
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 19: Samuel Ersson #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a break during a stop in play in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on January 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Flyers defeated the Golden Knights 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NHLPhiladelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 15: Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Kirill Marchenko #86 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NHLPhiladelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds, Spread, And TotalMichael Garaventa
ELMONT, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Cam York #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Calum Ritchie #64 of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on November 28, 2025 in Elmont, New York. The Flyers defeated the Islanders 4-3 in the shootout. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLNew York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect