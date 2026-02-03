Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Washington Capitals will look to win their fourth win in a row as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Capitals are 28-22-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the New York Islanders at home 4-1. The Islanders led 1-0 after one period of play. Then the Caps scored two goals in the second and two in the third. Washington won in hits 27-18 and tied in faceoffs 27-27, but lost on shots 30-24. The power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Capitals did well with blocked shots and had all the three-star spots, with the first star being goaltender Clay Stevenson.



The Flyers are 24-20-10 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Kings at home 3-2 in overtime. The Kings scored two goals in the first period and the Flyers scored early in the second and early in the third. Shots were tied at 21 each and Philly won in hits 29-25 and 36-32 in faceoffs. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Flyers were good with blocked shots, but gave the puck away a lot. The third star of the game was Trevor Zegras, who scored one goal.

Spread

Capitals +1.5 (-223)

Flyers -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Capitals +122

Flyers -127

Total

OVER 6.5 (+117)

UNDER 6.6 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Washington's last nine games.

Washington is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Washington is 6-0 SU in its last six games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Philadelphia's last 17 games.

Philadelphia is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games.

Philadelphia is 0-6 SU in its last six games at home.

Capitals vs Flyers Injury Reports

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson, G - Injured reserve

Charlie Lindgren, G - Injured reserve

Connor McMichael, C - Injured reserve

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson, G - Day-to-day

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Capitals vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Washington is 15th in scoring, 11th in goals against, 26th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Tom Wilson leads the team in goals and points. The Capitals are 12-12-4 on the road and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. During this small winning streak, four goals have been the sweet spot number for the Caps. They also just took down a few solid teams from the Eastern Conference. They still have their two goaltenders hurt, and that depth is being tested, but still managing to pick up some victories. The power play could use some help and the defense is trending up.



Philadelphia is 21st in scoring, 21st in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 12-9-6 at home and 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. Philly has lost four games in a row and their last effort was the closest game they had of all the other recent defeats. Both sides of the puck are inconsistent at the moment with defense being the main reason for the skid. They did show some fight in their last game to get at least a hard-fought point. The Flyers need to take care of the puck and try to avoid chasing the game.

Best Bet: Over