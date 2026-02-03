Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

It was good that the Philadelphia 76ers' margin of victory went up, from two points against Sacramento to 10 points against New Orleans, when Paul George began sitting out of the lineup. It gave fans a spark of hope that the 76ers' excellence on the court can overcome a tough off-the-court story. Philadelphia will attempt to win its fifth tilt in a row at Golden State in a contest slated for Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST.

The details of George's suspension by the NBA went public last Saturday, the day that the 76ers beat the Pelicans 124-114 to claim their third straight victory. "Paul George was levied a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy," says Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated. "(George claims) that he recently sought treatment for a mental-health issue and made the mistake of taking an improper medication." The nine-time All-Star is eligible to return with 10 dates left on the slate.

For what it's worth, the potential distraction did not seem to ruffle the rest of the Philly roster, which went on to defeat the LA Clippers 128-113 on Monday. It is bad luck that the fatigue of back-to-back game nights hits the 76ers so soon after the George suspension trimmed down Philadelphia's options.

Spread

76ers +2.5 (+100)

Warriors -2.5 (-113)

Money line

76ers +127

Warriors -133

Total

Over 219.5 (-104)

Under 219.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Golden State Warriors have lost four of their previous six games.

Philadelphia has a .619 road win percentage compared to .536 at home.

Gambling totals have gone under in nine of the last 11 meetings.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Forward Paul George is suspended until March 25th.

Golden State Warriors

Guard Stephen Curry is doubtful with knee soreness.

Point guard LJ Cryer is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Guard Seth Curry is out with a back injury.

Forward Jimmy Butler is out for the season with a knee injury.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga is out with a knee injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Predictions and Picks

Joel Embiid continues to dominate in the paint for Philly, just as a healthier Al Horford gives Stephen Curry's offense a dose of scoring touch at center. The trend of Philadelphia and Golden State's games going under their betting totals is a clue that even when such vets are productive in midseason, they're more likely to sit down in an east-west meeting that neither franchise ranks high on its list of priorities.

Could the matchup's low scoring take a turn when Oakland's coach Steve Kerr sees the standings? NBA tipoffs in which lineups coast to a tiny tally happen on account of tanking clubs, or lineups that think their playoff bid is assured. The Warriors' warming trend from the holidays made it look like Kerr's club had it made. But the emerging Suns and Lakers have the eighth-place Warriors under pressure to win now.