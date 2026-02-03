Matvei Michkov Not Controlling the Controllable Under Rick Tocchet
The interview comments go viral. The national reports start circulating. The most passionate sports market in the country explodes. The world of the Philadelphia Flyers is a mess. Matvei Michkov…
The interview comments go viral. The national reports start circulating. The most passionate sports market in the country explodes. The world of the Philadelphia Flyers is a mess.
Matvei Michkov skated only 10:21 in a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, and the Flyers have plummeted toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Is Rick Tocchet treating Michkov fairly? Should the Flyers adjust their standard for the second-year winger’s performance because of his superstar ceiling?
Michkov has failed to navigate non-negotiable responsibilities that a professional athlete assumes. He’s suffering consequences, regardless of how intense fans feel about others shouldering the blame.
Poor Conditioning
Michkov’s rookie performance was the most obvious bright spot of a forgettable 2024-25 season in Philadelphia. The former seventh-overall pick scored 26 goals and added 37 assists, and Danny Briere spoke excitedly at his end-of-season media availability in April about Michkov’s offseason plans.
Michkov arrived at training camp in poor enough shape to leave lingering questions six months later about his conditioning. His ice time has dipped from 16:41 per game under John Tortorella last season to 14:32 under Rick Tocchet this season. He’s skated less on the top power-play unit and in 3-on-3 situations for a Flyers team that’s lost 11 of its last 14 games.
Has Matvei Michkov forced his head coach to reconsider the usage with dynamic scoring? Not nearly as much. His scoring pace through 54 games with 13 goals and 16 assists sits significantly below the impressive rate from his breakout rookie season. He’s struggled to regain the confidence he showed to attack high-danger areas for scoring chances.
Michkov’s tendency to cheat out of the defensive zone looking for offense in transition became a point of contention under John Tortorella. The habit reared its ugly head early in the 2025-26 season.
Tocchet addressed the issue with good measure during an interview with Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico on Unfiltered in October. He complimented Michkov for his willingness to accept coaching on the cheating habit.
Michkov, however, hasn’t demonstrated that he’s willing to make the necessary adjustments. More than three months later, he regularly skates backwards through the neutral zone ahead of his teammates with the Flyers in control of the puck. The overaggressive anticipation slows his own momentum and ultimately hurts the team's transition offense when he's on the ice.
Eyes on Rick Tocchet
Briere praised Tocchet’s ability as a teacher and communicator immediately after the front office’s first coaching hire in May. The young general manager expected that some NHL star players would choose Philadelphia as a destination because of their new head coach.
Tocchet had navigated the ups and downs of relationships with NHL stars like Steven Stamkos, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and Quinn Hughes. He acknowledged the magnitude of coaching Michkov as a key element of the job.
Matvei Michkov will impact the success or failure of Rick Tocchet as Flyers head coach more than any other individual player.
Tocchet, in his 10th season as an NHL head coach, has slipped up with careless wording about his players' approach to training staff, dietary habits, and commitment to winning. His comments have opened the door for a rabid fan base to speculate about his relationship with Michkov.
His ability as a teacher and a communicator hasn't produced the desired early results. Michkov's struggles will force Tocchet to reassess his approach to a player who isn't reaching his potential on or off the ice.