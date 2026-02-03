Matvei Michkov Not Controlling the Controllable Under Rick Tocchet

The interview comments go viral. The national reports start circulating. The most passionate sports market in the country explodes. The world of the Philadelphia Flyers is a mess.

Matvei Michkov skated only 10:21 in a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, and the Flyers have plummeted toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Is Rick Tocchet treating Michkov fairly? Should the Flyers adjust their standard for the second-year winger’s performance because of his superstar ceiling?

Michkov has failed to navigate non-negotiable responsibilities that a professional athlete assumes. He’s suffering consequences, regardless of how intense fans feel about others shouldering the blame.

“It’s not about one player. It’s about the team. It’s about doing the best for the team and the future of the team. Matvei is part of that. Sometimes there’s tough love, but nobody is bigger than the team. That’s what it comes down to, and you can learn many different ways. We need everybody to buy in. That’s just the reality of things.” -Danny Briere on 97.5 The Fanatic

Poor Conditioning

Michkov’s rookie performance was the most obvious bright spot of a forgettable 2024-25 season in Philadelphia. The former seventh-overall pick scored 26 goals and added 37 assists, and Danny Briere spoke excitedly at his end-of-season media availability in April about Michkov’s offseason plans.

“I’ve been around a few superstars, and he has that mindset. He came in. He has a detailed plan of all the things he want(s) to do. I was actually shocked by how prepared he was for his meeting. He knew exactly what he needed to do and how he wants to conduct himself this summer.” -Danny Briere (April 2025)

Michkov arrived at training camp in poor enough shape to leave lingering questions six months later about his conditioning. His ice time has dipped from 16:41 per game under John Tortorella last season to 14:32 under Rick Tocchet this season. He’s skated less on the top power-play unit and in 3-on-3 situations for a Flyers team that’s lost 11 of its last 14 games.

Has Matvei Michkov forced his head coach to reconsider the usage with dynamic scoring? Not nearly as much. His scoring pace through 54 games with 13 goals and 16 assists sits significantly below the impressive rate from his breakout rookie season. He’s struggled to regain the confidence he showed to attack high-danger areas for scoring chances.

Michkov’s tendency to cheat out of the defensive zone looking for offense in transition became a point of contention under John Tortorella. The habit reared its ugly head early in the 2025-26 season.

Tocchet addressed the issue with good measure during an interview with Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico on Unfiltered in October. He complimented Michkov for his willingness to accept coaching on the cheating habit.

Michkov, however, hasn’t demonstrated that he’s willing to make the necessary adjustments. More than three months later, he regularly skates backwards through the neutral zone ahead of his teammates with the Flyers in control of the puck. The overaggressive anticipation slows his own momentum and ultimately hurts the team's transition offense when he's on the ice.

“I don’t want to change his game. This guy’s a talented kid. He’s a magician with the puck, but I think if he just takes more of a north approach, he’ll look faster. It’s paying off because he’s getting those chances. It’s a matter of time… His practice habits have been really good, and he knows he’s (behind) the eight ball.” -Rick Tocchet on 97.5 The Fanatic

Eyes on Rick Tocchet

Briere praised Tocchet’s ability as a teacher and communicator immediately after the front office’s first coaching hire in May. The young general manager expected that some NHL star players would choose Philadelphia as a destination because of their new head coach.

Tocchet had navigated the ups and downs of relationships with NHL stars like Steven Stamkos, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and Quinn Hughes. He acknowledged the magnitude of coaching Michkov as a key element of the job.

“(Michkov has) got a high-level brain. Hopefully I can learn from him but help him. (NHL stars are) hard workers. They work at their game. Great shape. Shoot a million pucks. Always look outside the box. Those are the sort of things I can help Mich understand. From talking to Jonesy and Danny, he wants to be the best. That’s a good head start right there that I get a guy who wants to be the best.” -Rick Tocchet

Matvei Michkov will impact the success or failure of Rick Tocchet as Flyers head coach more than any other individual player.

Tocchet, in his 10th season as an NHL head coach, has slipped up with careless wording about his players' approach to training staff, dietary habits, and commitment to winning. His comments have opened the door for a rabid fan base to speculate about his relationship with Michkov.