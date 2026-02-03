La Salle Explorers vs Loyola Chicago Ramblers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The La Salle Explorers will face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 8 p.m. EST. It is a matchup of two of the worst teams in the Atlantic 10 conference, with the Explorers sitting at 7-15 while the Ramblers are 5-18. Both programs have a chance to add a much-needed win to their records, which should make this a competitive, albeit unimportant, matchup.

There were high hopes for a turnaround from La Salle just a few weeks ago. The Explorers had just won two games in a row against winning programs in St. Bonaventure and Dayton, and were looking to continue their roll against Fordham. Unfortunately, the Rams immediately derailed La Salle, and a second consecutive loss followed against St. Joseph's. The offense has been particularly bad, with the Explorers scoring only 58 points in both of their recent losses. On an individual level, only two players average double-digit points, indicating how sluggish things have been offensively for head coach Darris Nichols' squad. An easy matchup with the Ramblers should help the Explorers break out of their slump on Tuesday.

The two-game losing streak that La Salle is on is obviously bad, but it is nothing compared to Loyola's string of defeats. The Ramblers have somehow managed to lose nine games in a row, and only two of those defeats have come by single digits. While most of those results have come against winning teams, it is hard to draw any positives from a huge chunk of games in which Loyola has consistently failed to remain competitive. The Ramblers have a chance to break their losing streak against a somewhat soft opponent at home in this one, one of their last opportunities to punch down for the rest of the season.

Spread

La Salle +2.5 (-110)

Loyola Chicago -2.5 (-110)

Money line

La Salle +144

Loyola Chicago -156

Totals

Over 137.5 (-110)

Under 137.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

La Salle vs Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

The Explorers are 10-11 ATS in games with available betting data this season.

The Explorers have failed to cover in their last two road games.

The under has cashed in La Salle's three previous games.

The Ramblers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Ramblers are 2-3 ATS in their last five home games.

The over is 6-4 in Loyola Chicago's last ten games.

La Salle vs Loyola Chicago Injury Reports

La Salle Explorers

Max Lipacis, F - Questionable.

Nas Hart, F - Questionable.

Bowyn Beatty, F - Questionable.

Justin Archer, F - Out.

Noah Collier, F - Out.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Kymany Houinsou, G - Questionable.

Chuck Love, G - Questionable.

Dominick Harris, G - Questionable.

La Salle vs Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick