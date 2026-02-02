Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will take a cross-country trip to visit the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. EST on Monday. Both teams have realized success recently, with the Sixers rattling off three straight wins, while the Clippers have taken home victories in four of their last five contests. Something has to give in Monday night's contest, which should make it a good one.

While Philly has been playing well recently, its quality of competition, or lack thereof, must be noted. Its two most recent victories came against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings, the two worst teams in the Western Conference. The three-game win streak kicked off with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Clippers, despite their losing record, are a serious step up in competition for a team that has consistently struggled against quality opponents.

Los Angeles has also scored some easy wins lately, but wins against the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers show that the Clippers have what it takes to measure up to just about any team in the NBA. However, this game is the second leg of a back-to-back, which will inevitably call the status of forward Kawhi Leonard into question. Guard James Harden also missed Sunday's game due to a personal matter, leaving his status for Monday up in the air. Los Angeles is playing well, but the Sixers will be a stiff test given the circumstances.

Spread

76ers +2.5 (-113)

Clippers -2.5 (+104)

Money line

76ers +117

Clippers -122

Totals

Over 220.5 (-104)

Under 220.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Clippers Betting Trends

The Sixers are 27-21 ATS this season.

The Sixers are 14-6 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 25-23 in Philadelphia's games.

The Clippers are 7-9 ATS when they enter the game as a home favorite.

The Clippers are 3-4 ATS in the second leg of back-to-backs.

The under is 25-23 in Los Angeles's games.

76ers vs Clippers Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, C - Probable.

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden, G - Questionable.

Derrick Jones Jr., F - Out.

76ers vs Clippers Prediction and Pick