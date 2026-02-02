4 Senior Bowl Standouts Worth Watching For The Eagles

The NFL combine is the part of the pre-draft process that fans pay the most attention to. But a part of that process that is arguably more important took place this past weekend. The Senior Bowl. Prospective NFL players take part in drills, 3 practices, interviews, and a game. The Eagles are a team that have specifically targeted Senior Bowl standouts in the past.

With that said, it is worth getting to know the players who stood out at the event. Often fans know the big games in the draft, but it is hard for anyone who is not a scout to know all the names. But these players made a name for themselves at the Senior Bowl, and might have put themselves on the Eagles' radar.

TJ Parker- EDGE- Clemson

Parker might be better known than others on this list. He had top-10-pick hype coming into the season, but a drop in production has him flying under the radar a bit heading into draft season. His Senior Bowl weekend could change that. The Edge Rusher reportedly had a monster week at the Senior Bowl.

The Eagle might need to let Jaelan Phillips walk. If they do, Edge Rusher will be one of their top draft needs. So if a deep EDGE class lets a player with the pedigree of Parker drop to them, it is easy to see Parker in Midnight/Kelly Green next season.

Malachi Fields- WR- Notre Dame

The Notre Dame fans in the area are likely already familiar with the Fighting Irish WR. But for people who follow a team that is actually from the area, he might be a name you don't know super well.

Fields had 630 yards and 5 TDs this past season. He is a big physical WR with a knack for making impressive contested catches. Those assets were on full display at the Senior Bowl. Including this impressive catch.

If the Eagles trade AJ Brown, adding another big-bodied WR is a must. Fields could be a name to watch there.

Max Iheanachor- OT Arizona State

With Lane Johnson close to retirement, I will be shocked if the eagles dont grab a future RT on either day 1 or 2. OT will be the biggest position to watch. And while the big names will get the most attention, Max Iheanachor put his name on the list at the Senior Bowl.

He is still somewhat new to Football; he only started playing in 2021. But he is 6ft5 325 pounds, and is said to be highly coachable. That was on display at the Senior Bowl. He reportedly showed much improvement on day 2 after working with coaches at the Senior Bowl. A big guy, with room to improve, who loves to be coached? Sounds like the Eagles' dream OT prospect.

If they draft an OT, he will likely sit for a year. So the Eagles don't need someone pro-ready. They need the guy with the most upside, and there is a case to be made that Max Iheanachor has the most upside.

Tanner Koziol- TE- Houston

This will be the 3rd draft in a row where we say the Eagles need to take a TE. But this time, they might actually need to take one. Dallas Goedert is a free agent. Grant Calcaterra might be their best TE, and he is not a starting-caliber player.

If they were shopping at the Senior Bowl for a TE, Tanner Koziol is the name they likely wrote down. Koziol is a contest catch machine, and flashed those skills at the Senior Bowl practice.