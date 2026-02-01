This Day in Sports History: February 1

Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, and college basketball tournaments. We also have spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour events, and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 1 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Feb. 1 included:

1948: Johnny Palmer set a 36-hole PGA Tour scoring record with round scores of 62-64 in the Tucson Open.

2014: Quarterback Peyton Manning became the all-time record-holder for MVP trophies.

Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 1 were John Stockton, Ray Bourque, and Peyton Manning.