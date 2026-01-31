ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Paul George Suspended 25 Games For Violating NBA Drug Policy

The NBA has suspended Sixers forward Paul George for 25 games for violating the league’s Anti-Drug Policy. The suspension is effective immediately, starting with tonight’s game vs the Pelicans. Before…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 16: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 16, 2026 in Philadelphia,
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The NBA has suspended Sixers forward Paul George for 25 games for violating the league's Anti-Drug Policy. The suspension is effective immediately, starting with tonight's game vs the Pelicans.

Before the suspension, 16pts, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field, and 38.6% from 3. It felt like the big 3 of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and George finally hit their stride after hardly playing together last season. The vibe around the team was that things were heading in a positive direction.

Now they will be without Paul George for 25 of the remaining 35 games in the season. He can return for the March 25th game vs the Chicago Bulls.

The Sixers are a .500 team this season when Paul George does not play, though Joel Embiid missed many of those same games. They are 16-11 when George does play. Currently, they are 26-21, good for 6th in the Eastern Conference.

George released the following statement to ESPN about the suspension.

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process. I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”

Small Silver Lining to Paul George Suspension

One caveat is that the suspension does give the Sixers some cap savings. According to Yossi Gozlan, this will grant them a Luxury Tax Credit of $5.8 million. Making converting both Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker into standard contracts more feasible. They may have had to otherwise trade one of Quentin Grimes or Kelly Oubre Jr.

Life Without Paul George

But it means they will be without one of the big 3 for the next 25 games. George may not be the All-NBA player he once was, but his impact on the court was clear. George gave them another athletic defender, and could still drain shots from deep.

Now they need to sruvive without him for 25 games, and try to stay out of the play-in tournament. There are 6 back to backs within those 25 games, meanign they will likley also be without Joel Embiid for at least 6 of those games too.

Obviously not ideal for a team that has struggled at times when those 3 are not on the court together.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Febiary 5th. It will be interesting to see how this impacts their plans.

Paul GeorgePhiladelphia 76ers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
Allen Iverson, NBA MVP for the Sixers in 2001
NBAThe 2001 Sixers: 4 Historical Recounts of a Memorable SeasonColin Newby
Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Philadelphia 76ers, a team he was linked to in trade reports
76ers // NBA3 Sixers Takeaways: Evaluating Giannis Trade ReportsColin Newby
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 27: Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates with Jared McCain #20 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 139-122.
NBASacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect