The 2001 Sixers: 4 Historical Recounts of a Memorable Season

You’ll hear the ‘City of Underdogs’ cliche often, but you might never see a professional sports team substantiate it quite like the Philadelphia 76ers when they became the 2001 Eastern Conference Champions.

It took every bit of talent and energy from the NBA’s MVP, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Sixth Man of the Year at their career peaks. The 2001 Sixers sparked the uniquely contagious energy that characterizes the passion and unity of Philadelphia when a local team has a chance to do something special.

Four prominent local voices spoke with 97.5 The Fanatic about the story of Allen Iverson, Larry Brown, and a group of role players who went the distance to meet an all-time dynasty in the NBA Finals.

The Answer: Allen Iverson

Told by Former Play-by-Play Announcer Marc Zumoff

The story begins and ends with Allen Iverson. The Sixers legend won his only career NBA MVP Award in 2001 with a fantastic performance that captivated the fans unlike any individual single season in Philadelphia sports history.

Former Sixers play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff told 97.5 The Fanatic about the MVP performance, the run to the NBA Finals, and the awe that surrounded Iverson at the height of his career.

“Imagine you’re on the road with the Beatles. Imagine you are on the road – sometimes, this is no (exaggeration) – (with) the president. There was always a crowd. There were always people around. There was always bright lights, and buses, and charter jets. Coming out of the hotel with the lengths of security people to make sure he wasn’t bothered. At the arena, just tons of people in the stands, no matter what arena we were in, with Iverson jerseys, and looking for an autograph, or just wanting to see him play.” -Marc Zumoff

Mandatory Credit: Tom Pidgeon/Allsport

Iverson embodied Philadelphia unlike any other athlete in the modern era. His fearless attack against the biggest men in the world endeared him to the quintessential underdog city. Zumoff described the characteristics that created the perfect place for "The Answer" to call home.

“When you think about it, he’s just built like a regular guy. I think this is what really caused him to be enamored by Sixers fans is that he played the game like a football player… He was rough, and he was tough. He was physical, and he was 165 pounds. These were the days where a much more physical play was allowed… and he didn't care.” -Marc Zumoff

Playoff Run Captures the Hearts of Philadelphia

Told by Arena PA Announcer Matt Cord

Philadelphia watched Julius Erving and the 1983 champions fade late into the decade. They sat through a forgettable stretch through most of the 1990s, but a progressive climb back into contention under President Pat Croce manifested during the 2000-01 season.

The city predictably exploded during the 2001 NBA Playoffs, and PA announcer Matt Cord was the perfect voice to fire them up. Fans flocked to hear Cord’s iconic introduction of “The six-foot guard from Georgetown” send chills through the building.

“When the playoffs started, they (the Sixers) made the cover of The Daily News for 44 straight days… 44 straight days on the cover of The Daily News, not the back where the sports are. They were on the back too. I saved about 38 out of the 44. My favorite was the Iverson (photo) with the hand to the ear.” -Matt Cord

Matt Cord adores the memory of driving on city streets seeing the car flags celebrating the red hot 76ers throughout a spring playoff run Philadelphia will never forget.

The First Union Center suddenly became the place to be in Philadelphia in its fifth season. Cord told stories about pop culture icons like Destiny’s Child, Sugar Ray, Lil Bow Wow, and the Beastie Boys joining a party with Iverson as its larger-than-life central character.

The Sixers first conquered Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers, the opponent that had knocked them out of the NBA Playoffs the previous two seasons. Iverson then snuck out on top of Vince Carter in a superstar showcase against the Toronto Raptors in the tightest final seconds of a Game 7 you’ll ever see (at least at that point).

As the spring weather and early sunsets turned into summer heat, the Sixers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in another tight seven-game series to win the Eastern Conference on their home court at the height of the franchise's success in the 21st century.

Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and the mighty Los Angeles Lakers ultimately ended Philadelphia’s championship dreams in Game 5 at the First Union Center. Matt Cord recalled the NBA's concerns about the other side of Philadelphia’s incredible passion.

“I’m pretty sure it was the only time in the history of the NBA that the award ceremony took place in the visiting team NHL locker room because they were worried (about Philadelphia fan behavior). I had all this copy, 3-4 pages of ‘Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome David Stern’ and ‘They’re going to give the MVP trophy’ and they’re (NBA officials were) like ‘You know what? These fans will boo them the entire ceremony.’ So they did it in the visiting team locker room, and there’s pictures of Kobe and Shaq and all those guys sitting down there in that locker room getting their trophy presented to them by then commissioner David Stern.” -Matt Cord

Sixers Hysteria Unites The Region

Told by Former Daily News Editor Pat McLoone

The iconic newspapers circulated throughout the Delaware Valley. “Ain’t No Stoppin' Us Now” blasted on the radio of cars proudly flying the home team’s flag. From Game 1 of the Indiana series on April 21 until the NBA Finals ended on June 15, all anyone wanted to talk about was the 76ers.

Long-time Daily News editor Pat McLoone spoke about the contagious energy that characterizes the passion and unity of Philadelphia when a local team has a chance to do something special.

“Everyday, we had to sell The Daily News. Nothing sold The Daily News like the Sixers. You look for stuff that connects the entire area. Weather connects the area and stuff like that, but everybody has their own parochial issues. The Sixers connected North Philly and North Wales. People from Coatesville or Camden, they were all into that Sixers team.” -Pat McLoone

Iverson, Aaron McKie, and Eric Snow even appeared on “The Spirit of 76ers” cover recreating the ultimate home underdog story, the American Revolution.

Courtesy of The Philadelphia Daily News/Newspapers.com

The Lakers might've ended the dream, but The Daily News had plenty to chronicle. McLoone spoke about a cardboard giveaway the paper offered to readers with a collage of 2001 Sixers covers after the memorable season finally ended.

Courtesy of The Philadelphia Daily News/Newspapers.com

Larry Brown: NBA Coach of the Year

Told by Former Daily News Reporter Bob Cooney

Larry Brown is the only coach in history to win an NBA Finals and an NCAA National Championship. Before a championship ring with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 cemented his place in basketball lore, he advanced to his first NBA Finals at the peak of his six-year tenure with the Sixers from 1997-2003.

“From what people told me that were in the organization that were around for the 2000-01 season and during Larry Brown’s tenure, they called him the maestro, where he would watch a game for a couple minutes and then say ‘I got this,’ and he would tell players where to go, what to do, get the perfect matchups for the Sixers. He was great that year that they went to the NBA Finals.” -Bob Cooney

Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw/Allsport.

The head coach’s sometimes tumultuous relationship with Iverson dominated the spotlight in their early years together with the 76ers. Brown, however, ultimately built a relationship with his star player that defines his coaching legacy more than any other individual.

“The biggest thing was the relationship between (Brown) and Allen Iverson. I remember talking to Pat Croce years ago, and he said they both just decided that year that they needed each other. They came to an agreement that they were both good for each other if they would work together. Sure enough, that’s what happened. They worked together, got them to the NBA Finals.” -Bob Cooney

Legacy of the 2001 Sixers

The Sixers car flags and Eastern Conference Champion merchandise will perennially collect dust in attics throughout the Philadelphia area. The most passionate market in professional sports will inevitably shift focus to Super Bowl titles and parades down Broad Street.

However, the city of Philadelphia will never forfeit the fascination with Allen Iverson, the hysteria surrounding the underdog with a sliver of hope, and the 76ers memories that haven’t been matched since 2001.