‘The Philly Special’ Is Getting The ESPN ’30 For 30′ Treatment

There is little doubt as to what the most iconic play in Eagles history is. "The Philly Special" has a special place in the hearts of Philly fans. It is the most memorable play from the most memorable game in franchise history. It is a big reason why the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl over the Patriots, and now it is getting the ESPN "30 for 30" treatment.

The Philly Special

For those somehow unfamiliar, " The Philly Special" is the play where Nick Foles caught a TD on 4th down in the Super Bowl. Jaosn Kelce snapped the ball directly to Corey Clement, who pitched it to Trey Burton, who found Nick Foles wide open in the end zone.

The Eagles eventually won the game by just 8 points. Making it fair to wonder if they just settled for 3 in that spot, or if the play failed, if they would have won at all.

The play spawned t-shirts, posters, tattoos, 3 Christmas Albums, murals all over the city, and a 9 ft statue outside the Linc. The NFL also named it the 10th greatest play in league history in their list of the 100 "Greatest Plays."

The special, simply titled "The Philly Special," will premiere on ESPN on February 6th at 9m. It will feature the 5 central figures of the play. Doug Pederson, and the 4 players who touched the ball, Kelce, Clement, Burton, and Foles. It will also include key figures of the Super Bowl LII team, like Malcom Jenkins, Jeffrey Lurie, and a selection of fans and media members.